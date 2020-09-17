'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 17 Written Update | Anurag Charges Nivedita

In the September 17 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mr Bajaj demands to know what Kuki was doing with a boy on the road. Anurag tries to catch hold of Komolika after knowing the truth. He asks Nivedita instead. Chandrika tells Komolika that Sneha is alive.

Mr Bajaj is angry with Kuki

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 17 episode begins with Mr Bajaj asking Kuki what is the matter with her. Prerna asks him not to be angry but he replies that he had seen her with a guy. Mr Bajaj gets angrier and starts saying mean things to her. Prerna tries to pacify him telling him not to get so angry. Mr Bajaj asks Kuki who was the guy and she lies saying it was just some random boy who helped her when her car broke down. Just then the driver comes and tells Mr Bajaj that Kuki’s car broke down and he received a call from the agency. Mr Bajaj leaves as he hears this.

Anurag charges Komolika

In the Basu mansion, Komolika wonders what is Anurag doing in the room. Just then Chandrika calls Komolika and asks to talk to her. Komolika replies that she is not interested to know anything. Anurag comes of the room looking furious and asks Komolika to answer his questions. Chandrika calls Komolika again and Anurag gets even angrier. He asks her to talk on the phone later. Komolika rushes inside the room and shuts the door to answer the call. Anurag tries to stop her but he also receives a call.

Chandrika’s shocking news for Komolika

Chandrika tells Komolika that Prerna was there at the ashram. She also tells her that Sneha is alive and Komolika gets shocked. She accuses Chandrika of lying but the latter sent her a photo of Prerna as proof. Chandrika tells her she works there and Prerna has bought this land for the orphanage. Komolika gets angry and tells her that she was supposed to take the baby away but now how will she believe Chandrika. The latter replies saying she can prove it with a DNA test and she can also come and meet Sneha. Komolika agrees.

Anurag charges Nivedita

Anurag, meanwhile, is looking for Komolika. Nivedita comes to him and asks what is the matter. He gets more furious and asks her about the papers. He threatens her that he will anyway get to know the truth so Nivedita should just confess while she can. He asks her why did Prerna sign the papers. Anurag replies that Prerna would never give away shares from her dream project which means she must have been forced to do so. Nivedita asks him why is he so worried for Prerna and he replies that Prerna is a very important person in life. Nivedita tries to warn him but Anurag admits that Prerna is everything to him and she will always be there in his life. The episode ended here.

