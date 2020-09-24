'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 24: Samidha's Truth Revealed, Ronit-Shivani Part Ways

As the show gets closer to its final episode, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, is witnessing some intriguing drama. In the previous episode, Mr Bajaj puts forth a new demand to demean Komolika and Anurag. Whereas, Prerna and Komolika are the new loggerheads as they simultaneously decide to adopt Samidha. In the recent episode, Ronit and Shivani part ways. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler Sep 24.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler Sep 24

In the forthcoming episode, Moloy requests Mohini to not interfere in Nivedita and Anupam's life. Moloy recollects the past and remembers how his impression was in front of Mohini's parents. He urges his wife to let the kids make their own decision as they have grown up now. A reluctant Mohini exclaims that she knows Anupam doesn't love Nivi and ignores Moloy's concern.

Prerna on the other hand, calls up Anurag and informs him about the shocking deal; however, the latter is happy that finally someone has come to give it back to Komolika like a boss. Ronit loses his cool over Shivani as she time and again keeps calling him. He tells his friend about his problem and the police enter his house and try to catch hold of him.

Nivedita checks up the new textile firm online and understands that Anupam has begun his new business on her name. She calls him up and Anupam confesses his love to her. A broken Nivi blushes and understands his pain. She has once again fallen in love with Anupam.

Samidha confronts Priyanka as she overheard Komolika and Chandrika's conversation. She also explains Priyanka that she feels something wasn't right about their conversation. Soon, Priyanka vents out at Chandrika and asks her what's cooking. The latter finally spills the beans about Samidha and informs Priyanka that Samidha is Prerna and Anurag's daughter, Sneha.

It all ends between Shivani and Ronit after the former stumbles upon some illegal stuff in his pocket. More so, she also eavesdrops Komolika's conversation with him. She realises Ronit is not the one.

