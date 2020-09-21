'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Final Promo: Will Komolika Be Able To Destroy Prerna's Love?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will soon finish 2 years and fans will be able to see major plot twists coming up in the show's ending. The final promo for the show has also aired and many fans are wondering if Anurag and Prerna will finally unite. Take a look at the final Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo video and read more about the show.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif has a blast with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 stars Parth Samthaan & Uday Tikekar

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Promo

In the final promo video, fans see Prerna and Anurag finally unite. Their love-hate relationship has turned into one full of love and the couple has finally reunited. But in the last scene of the promo, fans see Komolika walk over to the couple with a knife hidden behind her back. In the last scene, fans see Anurag scream. Did Komilka succeed in killing Anurag or did she fail? Fans will only know when they see the last episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' star Erica Fernandes thanks fans for sweet farewell surprise

The show has already completed its shoots if reports are to be believed. The last episode will air on October 3 and fans will see Parth Samthaan, Aamna Sharif, Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey play out their roles for one final time. Many fans have mentioned that they are sad to see the show ending.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to go off-air next month & be replaced by Saath Nibhana Saathiya?

Actor Sahil Anand also took to Instagram to upload a post related to the show's ending. The actor's caption read - 'Not sure when we'll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun!!' (sic). Take a look:

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' new promo: Anurag Basu & Prerna Bajaj to reunite?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is a show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and it started airing from September 25, 2018, on Star Plus. The showcases the love story between Anurag and Prerna and the ups and downs they have to face in their love. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast features:

Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu

Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma

Hina Khan/ Aamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey

Karan Singh Grover/Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj

Shubhaavi Choksey as Mohini Basu

Uday Tikekar as Moloy Basu

Kanupriya Pandit as Veena Sharma

Kali Prasad Mukherjee as Rajesh Sharma

Promo Pic Credit: Star Plus' YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.