'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spolier Sept 28: Prerna-Anurag Learn Their Daughter Sneha's Truth?

As the show gets closer to its finale, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. In the previous episode, Prerna holds Anurag responsible for Sneha's death; however, the latter informs her that he wasn't aware of it. In the recent episode, Prerna rushes to the orphanage to adopt Samidha and learns another bitter truth there. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler Sep 28.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler Sep 28

In the forthcoming episode, Anurag and Prerna shed tears as they recall Sneha's memories. Anurag weeps as he was unaware of Sneha's death. He curses himself for the pain Prerna went through in the last eight years. He tells her that he was tangled in a situation, wherein he was helpless. He adds that he was kept in the dark.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 25: Prerna And Mr Bajaj Agree To Adopt Samidha

He goes on and on, but Prerna doesn't interrupt him. She lets him went his concern and anger. A broken Anurag also reminisces the first time he took his daughter in his hand. Prerna hugs him and the duo shares a warm moment. Soon, the doctor interrupts them and informs them that Kuki's health is fine.

However, Kuki requests the doctors and nurses to inform Kaushik that she has gone into a coma. But a nurse spills the beans and informs Kaushik that Kuki has asked everyone to lie to him. When Prerna reaches the orphanage, Chandrika does not allow Prerna to go ahead with the formalities and slaps Priyanka. Soon, Prerna is shocked to learn that Komolika has adopted Samidha.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif Has A Blast With Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Stars Parth Samthaan & Uday Tikekar

With a heavy-heart, Priyanka informs Prerna that Samidha is her own daughter, Sneha. More so, Priyanka also tells her that it was Komolika who destroyed their relationship in the past. Interestingly, when Komolika gets Samidha home, the Basus have an odd reaction. However, Komolika informs them that she is Anurag's daughter, Sneha. She urges the family to keep it a secret; but, Anurag eavesdrops their conversation. Meanwhile, Kaushik and Kuki are confused with their feelings.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Final Promo: Will Komolika Be Able To Destroy Prerna's Love?

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Spoiler Alert: Prerna Or Komolika, Who Will Adopt Samidha?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.