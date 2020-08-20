'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler: Prerna And Mr Bajaj Shake A Leg, Anurag Feels Jealous

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While the viewers saw Prerna's growing affection towards Samidha, now, Anurag also gets attached to the little girl. However, Anurag feels jealous after watching Prerna and Mr Bajaj dance.

Anurag feels jealous after watching Prerna-Bajaj

In the forthcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna and Mr Bajaj shake a leg. As the Basus and Sharmas rejoice Shivani's engagement, Anurag feels jealous after he watches his lady love with Bajaj. However, the twist in the tale comes to light when Samidha brings Anurag and Prerna together on the stage. The trio shares a moment filled with love, leaving the rest of the family members puzzled.

Komolika, who watches the duo perform, loses her cool and lashes out at Bajaj. She asks Mr Bajaj to not turn a blind eye towards Prerna and Anurag's whereabouts. However, Mr Bajaj is reluctant as he ignores Komolika's concern. Anurag's father, Moloy, is all happy to see him dance with Prerna. Both, Anurag and Prerna, dwell into the moment and reminisce their fond memories together.

The promo for the upcoming episode sees Anurag confessing his feelings to Komolika. He lashes out at her and makes an astounding revelation. Anurag tells Komolika that his feelings for Prerna will never vanish. He also exclaims that she may have been successful in creating a rift between him and Prerna, but she will never be able to cramp his love for Prerna.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo

Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast

As far as the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is concerned, rumours about Parth Samthaan's exit have been doing the rounds. However, Ekta Kapoor and Parth have not made an official announcement about the same. Reportedly, actor Sahil Anand, who played the role of Anupam, Nivedita's husband in the show, walked out of the daily soap. There were rumours about Erica's exit too. Meanwhile, actor Akash Jagga recently joined the cast of KZK.

