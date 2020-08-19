'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 19 Written Update: Anurag Misses His Lost Daughter

In the August 19 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Anurag misses Sneha and mistakes Samidha for his daughter. Veena warns him against hurting Prerna again. Moloy decides to investigate why Anurag tried to kill Prerna. Nivedita comes all dressed up to impress Mr Bajaj.

Anurag is jealous of Mr Bajaj and Prerna?

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 19 episode began with Prerna getting a call from Mr Bajaj who asks her to come inside immediately. Prerna asks him why was not he ready yet for the ceremony. He tells her how can he wear such a sherwani. Prerna laughs seeing him in such predicament. Just then Anurag comes there and sees her laughing.

Veena takes Anurag away and begins accusing him of taking Prerna away from them for eight years. She also accuses him of being evil with an innocent face and warns him to stay away from Prerna. Anurag asks about Sneha and Veena gets even angrier. She threatens him not to take her name as he does not deserve it.

Samidha and Prerna have a good time

Meanwhile, Samidha and Priyanka come to meet Prerna. Priyanka leaves Samidha with Prerna and leaves. The kid shows her a time table and tells her that she has marked the time when Prerna is allowed to miss her. Prerna gets surprised and asks her what is this all about. Samidha explains that when Prerna misses her, she gets hiccups and this disturbs the other kids. She then asks Prerna to comb her hair and the latter takes her to her room. Anurag looks at them and thinks mistakes Samidha for Sneha.

Moloy decides to investigate

Later, Ronit and Shivani dance with everyone during the Sangeet. Suman asks Mohini also to join but she declines. Mohini notices Moloy looking upset and asks what is wrong with him. He replies that he is feeling tired and goes back home. Just then Nivedita comes and says she was busy mentioning Mr Patra’s name. Moloy said he used to investigate on behalf of him back in the old days. He wonders to himself that maybe Patra can help him understand why Anurag tried to kill Prerna.

Anurag misses Sneha

Nivedita and Mohini look for Mr Bajaj as Nivedita had dressed up particularly to impress him. But they cannot find and neither, Prerna, Anurag and Komolika. Meanwhile, Anurag comes to meet Samidha thinking she is Sneha. He finds her clicking a selfie with Prerna. When the latter was called away by Shivani, Samidha sees Anurag and asks what was he doing. They talk for some time. Samidha tells him how much she misses her parents. Anurag comforts her that one day she will. The episode ended here.

