'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sept 16: Anurag Confronts Nivedita, Learns About 51% Share

Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing some intriguing drama. In the previous episode, Prerna signs the deal and saves Samidha's orphanage. Meanwhile, Anurag realises that Nivedita is hiding something from him. In the recent episode, Anurag plots a plan to know more about the hidden papers. He pretends to be a good husband, leaving Komolika overjoyed. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler Sep 16.

In the forthcoming episode, Anurag is all set to woo Komolika with his charm; however, for his own good reasons. He desperately wants to learn the truth behind the papers. For this, he plans a family dinner with the Basus. He requests his mother- Mohini, father- Moloy, Nivedita and Komolika to get ready and join him at the table. The Basus are overjoyed with Anurag's sweet gesture.

Komolika feels she has won the second step towards destroying Prerna's life. Once everyone gets busy with food, Anurag intentionally spills some gravy on his trousers. After which, he escapes from the dining room to hunt for the papers. He tells his family that he will change his clothes and come back.

Kaushik, on the other hand, leaves home at midnight to erase Kuki's name from the evidence. He enters the college from the back door and tries to sneak into the principal's office. However, the college watchmen follow him as they suspect someone's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Anurag hunts for the papers everywhere, after which, he finally finds them and realises that Prerna has given away 51% shares to Komolika. He is shocked to learn the truth.

Anurag confronts Nivedita and asks her what she's hiding from him. He forces her to reveal the truth. However, the latter is reluctant. Chandrika, on the other hand, makes another shocking revelation. She tells Komolika that Anurag and Prerna's daughter, Sneha is alive. Komolika is startled to learn the truth. She goes berzerk and threatens Chandrika to give her more details about Sneha. It would be interesting to know if Nivedita spills the beans or no.

