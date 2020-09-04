'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sept 4: Anurag Tries To Reconcile With Prerna

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel in lead roles is witnessing a new twist in the tale. The viewers saw Anurag and Prerna trapped in a room in the previous episode. In the recent one, the latter vents out her frustration on Anurag. Komolika, on the other hand, loses her cool when she realises that Ronit's phone is missing. Read on the Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sept 4 spoiler.

In the forthcoming episode, Anurag tries to reveal the truth behind why he left Prerna eight years ago; however, a reluctant Prerna fails to understand him. When the duo tries to escape from the locked storeroom, the nob breaks, leaving them stuck inside. Anurag and Prerna indulge in a fun tiff and blame each other for the situation.

When Anurag recalls the past, Prerna requests him not to because he was the one who broke her trust. She also reveals that she trusts nobody now. Meanwhile, things turn upside down between Kaushik and Kuki after the latter watches her friend flirt with him. A furious Ronit interrupts them and asks Kaushik to return his phone. However, Kaushik refrains from telling him where the phone is. Ronit cross-questions him but in vain. Just when Ronit tries to hit Kaushik, Shivani interrupts them and diffuses the situation.

Prerna lashes out at Anurag and wonders why he cares for her now when things are already ruined between them. She also tells him that no matter what he does or reveals, she will never trust him. Nothing can mend her broken trust, she adds. Prerna starts feeling very uneasy in the locked storeroom and complains about the increasing cold. Anurag tries to help her, but she refuses his help. After several attempts, the duo sits back in two different corners of the room and Prerna faints. Komolika and Ronit, on the other hand, are confused and wonder where the phone is. Moreover, they panic upon realising what will happen if someone reads their texts. Does Mohini overhear their conversation? What will the duo do next?

