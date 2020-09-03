'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 3 Written Update | Anurag Wants To Tell Prerna The Truth

In the September 3 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna screams at Anurag over the phone. Anurag decides to tell Prerna the truth. Kaushik realises he might be in love with Kuki. Moloy steals Ronit’s phone to learn his secrets.

Anurag fools Prerna

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 3 episode begins with Anurag thinking to himself that he lied to Prerna about the thorn being poisonous else she would keep bearing the pain. Prerna, however, checks the internet for the rose and finds that Anurag has lied to her. She calls him and starts shouting at him angrily that whether he thinks she is a fool. But Anurag cannot hear her and Prerna says it might be because of the bad network. He asks to talk in person with her and the staff tells him that Prerna went to the cellar.

Moloy stole Kaushik’s phone

On the other hand, Kaushik tells Monu that he just wants to see Kuki happy. He also reveals that he is confused because at first he hated her but now he thinks she is just the girl he was looking for. Kaushik vows that nothing will happen to her career but Monu asks him to choose who will Kaushik save now. Just then Moloy brings Ronit’s phone to Kaushik and tells him that it has a password. Moloy tells him that he stole Ronit’s phone.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 2 Written Update | Anurag Takes Care Of Prerna

Anurag wants to tell Prerna the truth

Meanwhile, Anurag sees Prerna and she asks him to stay right there. He asks why would he do that since he has to talk to her. Prerna reminds him that Anurag would always find the smallest of excuses to quarrel with her but at that time he loved her. Prerna continues saying she wonders what the girls in their college saw him. She never found him charming then and not even now. Anurag makes her stop and asks why did she fall in love with him then. He says how he is tired of her taunts and will tell her the truth about everything. He locks the door behind him.

Moloy’s plan fails

In the party, Kaushik tells Moloy that the password is not Shivani’s birthday. He asks him to try Komolika’s birthday. When Kaushik cannot open it, Moloy says he will get Mr Patra open it for him. Kaushik wonders why is Moloy after Ronit.

Meanwhile, Komolika wonders why did Ronit get tensed seeing Shilpa. She comes and tells Mohini that Moloy is doubting her and he has stolen her phone. But Mohini says her phone is with her. Komolika tries Anurag’s phone but it is unreachable.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update September 1: Anurag & Prerna To Become Friends?

Prerna still does not believe Anurag

Anurag, on the other hand, confesses that he has lied to Prerna and hurt her. He is really sorry and he wishes to heal her wounds rather than simply calming her down. Prerna accuses him of lying. But Anurag asks her to look into his eyes and judge whether he is lying. Prerna replies that Anurag’s innocent face hides his cheater personality. Even though he is telling her that he loves her, she will never believe it. Anurag has become a liar and a cheater and now she will not fall into this trap. The episode ends here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 31 Written Update: The Day Of Shivani & Ronit's Mehendi

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 28 Written Update | Will Prerna Save The Ashram?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.