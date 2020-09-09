'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 9: Anurag Recalls Past, Decides To Win Prerna Back

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel in lead roles is witnessing a new twist in the tale. The viewers saw how Anurag saved Prerna's life when they were locked up in the storeroom in the previous episode. In the recent one, Komolika asks Prerna to give away Basu mansions' 50% shares. Prerna loses her cool when she realises that Anurag saved her life. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sept 9 spoiler.

In the forthcoming episode, Anurag speaks to the moon and asks the stars to answer all his questions. He tells himself that he can not see Prerna in pain, and is also scared as he has been giving befitting replies to Komolika. Anurag recalls the time when Prerna told him to share his problems with the moon. Prerna, on the other hand, ponders if Anurag still has control over her heart. She feels that there is something that is left unsaid. Despite all the hatred, Prerna feels the connection between her and Anurag still remains evergreen.

Anurag makes up his mind that he doesn't want Prerna to see him with disgust, or remember him as a bad person. He decides to get into any lengths to prove himself innocent in front of his ladylove. He tells himself that he wants his life back. Meanwhile, Prerna is reluctant as she feels Anurag will hurt her again, give her all the pain, just like he did eight years ago.

When Komolika tries to talk to Anurag, the latter ignores her. Mr Bajaj, on the other hand, vents out his frustration on his house-help, for not taking enough care of Prerna. Anurag breaks down in tears and speaks to himself. He tells himself how tired he is, how heavy it feels to stay away from his ladylove. He recalls every moment spent with her and marks him responsible for her disgust towards him. Komolika watches him cry in pain, however, it doesn't affect her. She is all set to plot another plan to separate the two love birds.

