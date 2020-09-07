'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Sep 7 Spoiler: Anurag Saves Prerna's Life, Komolika Fumes

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, and Karan Patel in lead roles is witnessing a new twist in the tale. In the previous episode, the viewers saw Anurag and Prerna's tiff in the storeroom. In the recent one, Prerna faints due to the increasing cold, leaving Anurag shattered. However, Anurag successfully saves his lady love's life. Read on the Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sept 7 spoiler.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sep 7 spoiler

In the forthcoming episode, Anurag provides oxygen to Prerna and saves his life. The Basus fume as the duo has once again got themselves locked in the room. Prerna gains consciousness for a moment and requests Anurag to stay away from her. She asks him to not pretend to be good and also tells him that whatever he may do, will not change his image in her mind. Once again, Prerna feels sick and faints.

Anurag screeches for help but in vain. After some time, a house-help hears Anurag's voice and calls the servant to open the door. When the nob opens, the entire family watches Prerna in Anurag's arms. Komolika fumes; she also urges Mohini to stay away from her. Komolika warns her about her whereabouts. Shivani, on the other hand, feels relieved after the doctor tells her that Prerna is fine. Before the doctor leaves, he informs Shivani that it is no one but Anurag, who saved her sister's life.

As soon as Prerna regains consciousness, she indulges in an emotional conversation with Shivani. The duo ponders why Anurag always is at the forefront of saving Prerna's life. Shivani explains the entire scenario to Prerna. She informs her how Anurag was scared and how he left no stone unturned in saving her life. Furthermore, Shivani also requests Prerna to think about his perspectives, and for once, to forget that he was the one who attempted to kill her eight years ago.

Komolika confronts Anurag, but the latter avoids her. When he tries to meet Prerna, Veena interrupts him and asks him to leave. She doesn't allow him to meet his daughter. Later, Anurag realises that it's no one but Komolika who has planned to demolish the orphanage where Samidha stays. Anurag makes up his mind and decides to get into any lengths to save the orphanage and Samidha, who is very close to Prerna's heart.

