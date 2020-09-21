Aamna Sharif Has A Blast With Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Stars Parth Samthaan & Uday Tikekar

Aamna Sharif, who is known for essaying the role of the antagonist Komolika in Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently shared pictures with her co-star Parth Samthaan and Uday Tikekar. The actor shared the photos on her Instagram handle as their journey on KZK is nearing an end soon. Take a look at the adorable pictures which are making rounds on the internet.

Aamna Sharif parties with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-stars

Aamna Sharif had a fun time with her team. Apart from Parth and Aamna, the photos also have Uday Tikekar aka Moloy Basu, and Aamna's best friend Karishma Tanna among a few others. The super cool gang posed for some beautiful pictures together, and they all smile as they enjoyed their fun time. Take a look at the pictures below.

Interestingly, Parth Samthaan and Aamna Sharif both donned white outfits. While Aamna looked pretty in an all-white co-ord dress, Parth looked handsome as ever in a white printed t-shirt and denim. On the other hand, Uday Titekar was seen in all-black attire.

With these awe-struck images, Aamna Sharif also penned down a thought-provoking message about her 'permanent bond' with the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 team. The actor wrote, ''The characters we play are temporary, but the relationships we make are permanent.'' With the images, she expressed the love for her co-stars and friends, and fans cannot stop gushing over the pictures. Take a look at the fans' reactions.

Fans' reaction to Aamna Sharif's photos

About Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 first released in the year 2018 and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The daily soap featured Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma. It also included Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif, and Karan Patel in pivotal roles. The plot of the show revolves around two lovers who are faced with several trials to prove their love for each other. Several reports which are doing rounds on the internet reveal that the final episode of the show would be aired on October 3, 2020.

(Image Credits: Aamna Sharif IG)

