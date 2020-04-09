Parth Samthaan Spills Beans On Being Single, Wishes He Wasn't Amid Lockdown; Watch

Parth Samthaan is unarguably a social sensation as fans in huge numbers love his on-screen appearances and his exceptional acting skills. Not to miss how his posts have time and again storm the internet. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor went live on Instagram to have a fun chat with fans. During the live chat, Parth Samthaan spilt the beans on being single.

Parth Samthaan reveals he is single

In a fun live chat on Instagram, Parth Samthaan acknowledged all the love he gets from his fans and also thanked for the truckload of gifts they send across. When quizzed about his relationship status, Parth Samthaan, at first, jokingly said that he wished someone could take him to their house amid Coronavirus lockdown as he needs somebody to cook for him.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor then went on to reveal that he is single and also wished he wasn't as this is the time due to the loneliness one feels at home during the quarantine.

Parth then shared that for now, he is single, and his life is too occupied with work and shoots. Later, the actor revealed that there too many new projects lined up in his kitty for the years 2020-2021. Samthaan further wished for the country's recovery and the lockdown to get over soon.

Meanwhile, after his glorious performance as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Parth Samthaan is now stealing hearts with his charming role as Anurag in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Even though the daily soap has been stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, fans in huge numbers are sharing stills from the show and penning down their thoughts over the current track of the drama.

