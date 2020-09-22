Parth Samthaan Travels To Goa For A Break After Wrapping Up 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

On September 21, television actor Parth Samthaan took to the story session of his Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into his Goa vacation. Parth sported a casual look while sharing a glimpse of Goa's weather with his 2.5M Instagram followers. Parth was seen in an all-black attire teamed with a cap. As the video starts, the camera zooms to the Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actor and later captures the greenery around him.

While not giving many details about his holiday, Samthaan captioned the video clip as, "Goa!!!!". Meanwhile, Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett M Rose also joined the actor for the vacation as she shared a couple of pictures on the story session of her social media handle. Scroll down to watch the video.

Parth Samthaan enjoys a vacation in Goa

READ | Parth Samthaan Trivia: Interesting Facts About The Actor's Journey So Far

READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Disha Patani And Parth Samthaan At Fresh Face Hunt 2012

READ | Who Is Parth Samthaan Dating? Disha Patani To Erica Fernandes; Alleged Linkups Of The Star

Before jetting off to Goa, the 29-year-old actor partied at co-star Aamna Sharif's residence to mark an end to their collaboration on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Interestingly, Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast wrapped up shoots last week, and the show will air its last episode on October 3. The last promo of KZK, released by Star Plus, hints at how the show will come to a conclusion. Apart from Parth and Aamna, the romantic-drama also featured Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel in the lead characters.

READ | Aamna Sharif Has A Blast With Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Stars Parth Samthaan & Uday Tikekar

Talking about the professional front, it is said that he will soon gear up to join the star cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial venture, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will star actor Alia Bhatt in the lead. On the other side, it is reported that the actor is likely to commence the shoot for a web-series, which will be stream on Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji.

Earlier in July, producer Ekta Kapoor added a post to wish speedy recovery of Parth, who was diagnosed with COVID-19. Sharing a video post, Kapoor announced that the filming of Parth's digital debut project, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu, has begun. In the teaser video, Parth was seen sporting a gangster avatar. In the upcoming crime-thriller, Samthaan will be seen playing a character, named Nawab.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.