Kasautii Zindagii Kay Nov 29 Written Update: Will Anurag Get Komolika A Mangalsutra Too?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened today on Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode

The November 29 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Prerna and Shivani storming out of Ronit's house. Prerna told Shivani that they have to go to the Basu house and meet Anurag. Meanwhile, Komolika reached home to a worried Mohini who asked her why she had not answered the calls. Komolika said the reason was that it was disturbing for her. She then left the place. Anurag looked at his mother but Mohini reasoned that she must be upset.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates For Nov 27: Prerna Tells Anurag About Komolika

Prerna arrived at the Basu house and Mohini got upset. But Anurag aksed Prerna to help him with the presentation. In the room, he thanked Prerna for finding the file he had asked Sonaliaka to get him. He told Prerna that she must be thinking that he was flirting with her. But maybe because of her pregnancy, Anurag found Prerna to be glowing with happiness. He also informed her tomorrow they have a puja at home and he would not able to go to the office. Prerna said that she would come there. She then left as Shivani was waiting for her.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates For Nov 26: Sonalika Is Komolika Now Revealed

While going out, Prrena met Komolika who warned her. But Prerna said she was not afraid of the her. Komolika told her that Prrena's pride in wearing a mangalsutra will go down the drain as the next day Anurag would put a mangalsutra on her too. Prerna left the place hurriedly.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates For Nov 25: Prerna & Shivani Spy On Ronit

Komolika then went to Mohini and shared her insecurities regarding Prerna. She told her that Prerna was trying to get close to Anurag. Komolika asked Mohini to ask him to put a mangalsutra around her neck at the ritual the next day. Mohini promised Komolika that she would ask Anurag to do accordingly.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates For Nov 22: Ronit Tries To Kill Prerna

The next day, at the puja, Anurag was looking for Prerna. Meanwhile, Anupam knew that Anurag was waiting for Prerna's arrival. Anurag burst into a smile as Prerna arrived. He took her hand and made her sit down. The puja started just then and Prerna's thoughts wandered back to what Komolika had said the previous day. At this moment, Mohini asked Anurag to put sindoor on Komolika's maang and mangalsutra around her neck. Prerna felt that the importance of sindoor should not be made a joke of in this way. Just as Anurag was about to put the sindoor, Prerna switched on the fan. Komolika and Anurag turn away and the latter stumbled. He held on to Prerna so as not to fall and accidentally puts the sindoor on her maang. The mangalsutra also fell from his hands. The episode ended here.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates For Nov 28: Komolika Confesses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.