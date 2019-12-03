Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For Dec 3: Anurag Vows To Find Prerna's Husband

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened today on Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode

The December 3 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anupam saying he will call the electrician which worried Komolika. Anurag shouted at the man asking him how he could be so careless especially when had anything happened to the baby, the consequences would have been dire. The man apologised but right then the wad of money dropped in front of everyone. Anurag asked him to tell the truth. But Komolika started coughing to divert his attention. As Anurag turned towards her, Komolika signalled the man to leave. But Prerna saw it and asked Anupam to catch the man.

Anupam came back and told everyone that he could not catch the man. He, however, noticed Prerna getting sick and told everyone that. Anurag tried to go to Prerna to help her but Mohini stopped him saying she will inform her family. But Anurag told her that he had promised Prerna that he would take care of her and the baby, and hence, he would take her to the doctor. An angry Komolika threw the bowl and screamed that someone planned for this to happen. After she left huffing, Mohini asked the rest not to tell Anurag about her reaction. She also told Nivedita to control and lesson Anupam on what is right and wrong.

Meanwhile, Anurag waited for the doctor who came and jested if this was Anurag’s emergency. But Prerna interrupted the doctor when a nurse came in and asked Anurag to complete the formalities. Prerna explained to the doctor that Anurag had lost two years of memory and that now she is just a secretary to him. The doctor felt sorry to hear that. Later, he made Anurag feel the heartbeat of Prerna’s baby and Anurag smiled seeing the baby on the screen.

At home, Komolika shouted out of frustration that she would leave the house and Anurag. Mohini tried to pacify her and Nivedita also came in to tell her that she had explained it all to Anupam. Mohini also said that she would explain to Anurag that Sonalika was his priority now. Komolika said she might have a panic attack thinking about Prerna and the baby but Mohini asked her to relax. Komolika asked to be left alone and Mohini and Nivedita left. Komolika started wondering that even though the Basus were supporting her now, she did not forget how they had behaved with her earlier. She also thought that she needed to control her temper as she had reacted like her old self.

Meanwhile, in the hospital, Anurag heard the nurses talking about Prerna’s irresponsible husband who left her alone in such a time for another woman. They discussed how Prerna is innocent but also pretty and strong. Anurag understood that Prerna had lied to him but wondered why did she do so. He vowed to find out who Prerna’s husband was. The episode ended here.

