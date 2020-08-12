'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 12 Written Update | Anurag Warns Komolika And Ronit

In the August 12 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag uses other tactics to try and dissuade the Sharmas from Ronit and Shivani’s marriage. Anurag then threatens both Komolika and Ronit about their plans. Komolika hatches a new plan to hurt Prerna.

Anurag plays his reverse psychology

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 12 episode began with Anurag telling Prerna and Veena that Ronit deserved a better girl than Shivani. He insults Prerna’s family and their middle-class status making Shivani sad. He also adds that Shivani will regret her choice. He points at Prerna and says how he left her despite marrying her. Prerna gets angry and says that Ronit might be a bad person but he is not cheap like Anurag.

Prerna and Anurag argue some more and at last, he asks Veena to consider his advice before leaving. Prerna then tells that Anurag is right that Ronit is not right for Shivani. She reasons that she knows them and what they can do. Shivani gets angry and leaves. Veena tells Prerna that she is letting Anurag’s words affect her. Prerna tells her that like Anurag she does not want Shivani to marry into the Basu house but if that is what Veena wants, she will do it.

Anurag is on a threatening spree

Meanwhile, Anurag comes back to the Basu mansion and sees Komolika. He asks her why did she fix Ronit’s marriage with Shivani even though she does not like them. He argues that she took advantage of his absence to plan this. Komolika counters that she is doing it for Ronit’s happiness. Even though Prerna insulted her in front of the media she tried to forget their enmity and accept it for her brother’s sake. They argue some more before Anurag threatens Komolika and leaves.

Later, Ronit talks to Shivani on the phone and tells her that Mr Bajaj gave him the CEO position. He sees Anurag coming towards him and excuses himself. Anurag warns Ronit that he finds his suspicions to be true then he will not spare him and he will get badly beaten up. Ronit nods to Anurag’s words and the latter leaves.

Komolika hatches a new plan

Komolika tells Mohini that Ronit has become the CEO of Bajaj company. Mohini tells her that she has explained to Nivedita everything. Komolika goes to Ronit and asks about the new project. He, however, tells her about Anurag and his bad mood. Komolika replies that she does not want to focus on him right now but Prerna. But Ronit warns her that Anurag does not know he is the CEO of Bajaj company but if he does he will try to get him removed. Komolika asks him to get information about the company before Anurag gets such a chance. Komolika plans something else to hurt Prerna again. The episode ended here.

