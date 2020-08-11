'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 11 Written Update | Anurag Is Back From His Trip

In the August 11 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Prerna helps Samidha’s orphanage. Anurag comes back home and learns about Ronit and Shivani’s marriage. He goes to Prerna’ house immediately to break off the alliance.

Prerna helps Samidha

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 11 episode began with Prerna dropping off Samidha at the orphanage. She goes and hugs Priyanka and ran off to bring something to show Prerna. Samidha shows her an old clock that she fixed. Seeing the poor condition of the orphanage, Prerna promises to help them.

Just then Mr Bajaj calls Prerna and asks if she will be coming to the office or going home. Instead, Prerna says she as to go shopping. She tells him about the orphanage and how she wanted to do something for them. Mr Bajaj also offered to help and she thanked him. Mr Bajaj asked Ronit to call Johnson and help out Prerna.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 10 Written Update | Nivedita Goes To Mr Bajaj's Room

Anurag is back

In the Basu house, Nivedita is busy making arrangements. Just then Anurag comes home and Mohini hugs him saying he doesn’t answer any of their calls. He tells them that his phone was not working and he had to repair it. Looking around he asked what was the occasion. Nivedita tells him about Ronit’s marriage. He gets shocked and calls for Komolika. Nivedita tells him that she went to the salon. Anurag tells them that he will be back and leaves.

Anurag leaves

Later Anurag arrives at Prerna’s house. Veena opens the door and asks what does he want. He says that he wants to talk to Prerna but seeing Shivani, grabs her hand and takes her aside. He shuts the door and Shivani asks him what is he doing. In turn, Anurag asks her what is she doing. Shivani gets angry and asks him to leave. Anurag asks her why is she marrying Ronit and if she has gone crazy.

Meanwhile, Veena calls Prerna and tells her that Anurag came and locked the door taking Shivani with him. Prerna asks her to inform her police. Veena also agreed that Anurag has crossed the limit this time.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 7 Written Update | Prerna Runs Into Fire To Save Samidha

Anurag wants to break off Shivani and Ronit’s match

In the room, Anurag asks if Shivani has forgotten what Ronit did. He asks her if she is doing this for money and pleads her not to get trapped. Shivani asks him angrily if he has come to break his marriage. Anurag replies yes. Shivani tells him that she will marry Ronit. Anurag asks her to think about the past and what Ronit did to them.

Just then, Prerna also comes back and starts knocking on the door for Anurag to open. Anurag tells Shivani that he will not let her marry Ronit. He comes out and tells Prerna that he came to talk to her, he was breaking off Ronit and Shivani’s marriage. Shivani gets angry and who was he to take this decision. Anurag thinks to himself that they shouldn’t know that he cares for them and plans to use reverse psychology to break off the match. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 6 Written Update | Mr Bajaj & Komolika Argue

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 5 Written Update | Komolika Traps Mr Bajaj In Her Evil Plan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.