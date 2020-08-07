'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 7 Written Update | Prerna Runs Into Fire To Save Samidha

In the August 7 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a fire starts and people scramble out of the place. Samidha gets stuck in the kitchen. Prerna and Mr Bajaj run inside to save her.

A fire destroys everything

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 7 episode began with Prerna and Mr Bajaj sending everyone out while Shekhar and Mahesh try to put out the fire. Mr Bajaj asks them to come out as he will call the fire brigade. Prerna goes to Shekhar and takes him with her. However, Samidha is seen coughing by the smoke.

Meanwhile, Ronit says they can put out the fire. Komolika becomes irritated by the bad management and the sudden fire outbreak. She asks Ronit to leave as the engagement is over. But Ronit says they should help the Sharmas else their plan will fail. Nivedita chastises Komolika but Mohini asks her to forget it.

Prerna runs into the fire

On the other hand, Priyanka comes there and sees the fire. She asks where is Samidha. Prerna gets shocked and asks where is she. Priyanka tells her she went to the kitchen to get scissors. Prerna and Priyanka run inside. Mr Bajaj tries to stop Prerna but she still goes.

Inside, Prerna calls out to Samidha and seeing her. She hugs her and tells her that they will find her mother. Prerna tries to break a windowpane while Samidha shouts for help. Mr Bajaj comes there just then and runs inside to save them. Prerna’s saree catches fire and he puts it out with his hand. Prerna tells him he will burn his hand but Mr Bajaj doesn’t care about it.

The aftermath of the fire

Meanwhile, Priyanka hugs Samidha who tells her that Prerna and Mr Bajaj saved her. Priyanka thanked Prerna. She sends her with Kajal. Komolika comes there and pretends to be happy that Prerna got saved. Nivedita tells her that it was madness to go into the fire. Prerna says she was only trying to save the girl.

Just then Mr Bajaj announced that the fire brigade was coming. Komolika tells Prerna that Mohini has breathing issues and she asks them to go home. Prerna goes to Priyanka and asks how is Samidha. She then tells that she will pay Priyanka then and there. However, she feels bad when she thinks that Samidha will leave and wonders why. The episode ended here.

