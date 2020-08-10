'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 10 Written Update | Nivedita Goes To Mr Bajaj's Room

In the August 10 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika and Nivedita bringing gifts from Mohini. Nivedita tries to woo Mr Bajaj in his room but fails. Komolika sees Prerna getting anxious over Samidha and plans to use her against Prerna.

Prerna and Mr Bajaj have a moment

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 10 episode began with Prerna telling Mr Bajaj that she will be fine if she is alone. He promises to go when she is able to handle herself. The next morning, Prerna wakes up to see Mr Bajaj sleeping on the sofa. He also wakes up just then and apologises for sleeping in the room but he just wanted to make sure that Prerna was doing fine. She thanks him for taking care of her.

Devil’s minions arrive

Later, Prerna is on a call when she sees Shivani smiling at her. The latter tells her that Ronit is joining their office and is very happy to become the CEO of Bajaj City project. Just then he calls and tells her that Nivedita and Komolika are coming. Shivani excuses herself to meet her.

Nivedita and Komolika come. Komolika tells Prerna about the gifts and Nivedita asks where was Mr Bajaj. Prerna replied he might be in his room and she asks if she could personally go and give him the gift. Prerna agrees and so she goes.

Nivedita tries to woo Mr Bajaj

In the room, she only sees Mr Bajaj’s clothes and wonders where is Prerna’s things. She thinks maybe they are only together for Kuki and feels assured that now Mr Bajaj will be attracted towards her. She sees his shirt and notes that although it looks nice it is of cheap quality. Just then Mr Bajaj comes and asks her what is she doing there. She tells him about the gift and he asks her to keep it.

Nivedita asks Mr Bajaj why was he staring at her. He tells her that he is waiting for her to leave the room and asks her to leave. She goes but keeps thinking that Mr Bajaj might be ignoring her. But she does not feel bad, in fact, she feels more attracted towards him. She also thinks that he and Prerna are indeed together for Kuki and she will waste her time after him.

Komolika hatches another plan

Meanwhile, Samidha was pouring tea for Komolika when hot tea falls on her hand. Prerna looks after Samidha, while Komolika wonders why Prerna cares so much for the girl. Komolika thinks that unless Prerna behaves well with her she would have to use Samidha to hurt Prerna again. The episode ended here.

