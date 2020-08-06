'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 6 Written Update | Mr Bajaj & Komolika Argue

In the August 6 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika gets jealous seeing Prerna and Mr Bajaj happy together. Mohini tries to calm her down. Unknowingly, Komolika starts a fire. Mr Bajaj warns Komolika to stay away from Prerna.

Mr Bajaj and Prerna’s banter

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 6 episode began with Ronit puts the ring on Shivani. Meanwhile, Prerna approaches Mr Bajaj and takes him aside to talk. She asks him if he is upset with and holds her ears as an apology. Mr Bajaj smiles seeing her. Nivedita looked at the scene and thinks that Prerna got nothing.

Komolika goes green seeing Prerna and Mr Bajaj

On the other hand, Mohini notices Komolika and wonders why was she looking upset. She comes and tells Komolika that they want this relationship to happen and they should not give the Sharmas any reason to cancel the wedding. She assures Komolika that she can share anything with her. Komolika recalls Prerna and Mr Bajaj and says that she is feeling that Prerna is winning against them. She tells that they are happy together as husband and wife. Mohini explains that they are pretending. But Komolika argues that she can see Mr Bajaj is in love with Prerna and the latter also looks happy with him.

Komolika wonders if Prerna has won over Anurag too else she could not have got the Basu City project on her own. Mohini tries to reassure her saying that Anurag is not with Prerna but with her so she should not worry. Komolika thinks to herself that she can never tell Mohini how she blackmailed Anurag. Mohini continues that once Ronit marries Shivani that everything will be in Komolika’s hand.

Komolika starts a fire

Meanwhile, Komolika thinks to herself angrily that Veena should have died and not given birth to Prerna. She moves briskly and a fire starts there. Samidha is there but she does not see the fire. She takes a scissor and is busy with tomatoes. On the other hand, Ronit goes to greet Mr Bajaj and Prerna. He asks if he can join office from the next day and Mr Bajaj agrees.

Mr Bajaj and Komolika argue

After Ronit leaves, Mr Bajaj approaches Komolika. She taunts him asking if he is following her. He tells her that she should focus on being with Anurag and not Prerna. Komolika tells him that people think he has hunted Prerna while she was weak and now she is Mrs Prerna Bajaj. Mr Bajaj in return advised her to stay away from Prerna. They talk some more. Just then Kuki and everyone see the fire spreading and get shocked. The episode ended here.

