'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 20 Written Update | Anurag And Prerna Dance With Each Other

In the August 20 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shivani loses her engagement ring. Moloy appoints Mr Patra to investigate Anurag’s case. Samidha makes Prerna and Anurag dance together.

Shivani loses her ring

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 20 episode began with Shivani not being able to find her engagement ring. Prerna assures her that they will find it. Shivani tells her how Ronit had given it to her seven years but she had refused him then. However, he kept the same ring for seven years and proposed her with it again. Prerna finds the ring and Shivani hugs her. She then asks her to come down to dance for her Sangeet.

Moloy’s sleuthing is on

Meanwhile, Moloy meets Mr Patra and told him how he was just thinking about him. Patra pours some alcohol into Moloy’s glass and jokes. The latter asks him whose side is he from and Patra replies Mr Bajaj. Moloy then tells him that he needs his help. Patra promises to help him out saying Anurag is like his own son. He excuses himself to take a call.

All it takes is a dance

On the other hand, Nivedita is waiting for Mr Bajaj when Mohini tells her that he is waving to her. Nivedita goes to talk to him. Mr Bajaj was talking to Prerna and Shivani. Prerna asks why did he wear a different sherwani. Mr Bajaj replies that he did not wish to hurt her and wore it just to make her smile. Prerna asks Mr Bajaj for a dance. Anurag looks at the happy couple.

Just then, Mr Bajaj gets a call and he excuses himself. Samidha comes to dance with Prerna and also brings Anurag along. She then makes them hold hands and dance. Komolika gets annoyed thinking when she had asked Anurag for a dance he had refused. Nivedita, meanwhile thinks that if Mr Bajaj sees Prerna and Anurag together then her chances of winning his heart will increase. Mr Bajaj also looks at Anurag and Prerna.

Later, Prerna thinks that she felt so complete while dancing with Anurag and Samidha as if this was the moment she always wanted. Komolika comes to taunt Mr Bajaj saying Prerna and Anurag still had feelings for another. But Mr Bajaj shuts her up with his apt reply and leaves. The episodes ended here.

