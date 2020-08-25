'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 25 Written Update | Anurag Threatens Komolika

In the August 25 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika and Prerna have different nights. While Komolika is scared after Anurag threatens to hurt her, Mr Bajaj pulls on a quilt for a Prerna to make her comfortable. The two also have a very different morning. Meanwhile, Anurag bonds more with Samidha.

How different is Komolika and Prerna’s night!

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 25 episode began with Anurag telling Komolika that he could see Prerna’s pain and so he hugged her. He misses Sneha so much who should be eight years old now but does not know who her father is. She had always promised to be with her but now he has broken it because of her.

Komolika asks him what does he want from her. Anurag replies that she should not try to stop him from doing whatever he wants from Prerna. He knows his limits and reminds her of their deal. Komolika had asked him to leave Prerna but not stop loving her. If Prerna and Sneha’s lives were not involved, then he would have really hurt Komolika a lot. Mohini comes there and asks them to have sweets. She sees things fallen around the room and wonders if Komolika was venting her angry.

On the other hand, Samidha calls Prerna at night and thanked her for everything she has done for her. They talk for some time and after the call ends, Prerna wonders why every time she misses Sneha, Samidha appears in her life and makes the pain go away. Later Mr Bajaj comes to Prerna’s room and finds her sleeping. He wishes he could take away all her pains. He puts a quilt on her.

Meanwhile, Anurag is still thinking about Prerna’s words where she said she will destroy him. He thinks that maybe Sneha is studying in London or he may be missing something and vows to find out. Komolika looking at Anurag thinks how could he get so angry with her. She prays that he sleeps and does not shout at her anymore. She keeps sitting until he falls asleep.

Two very different mornings

The next morning, Prerna awakes to find the quilt on her. She wonders who must have done it and concludes it may have been Kuki. She gets excited thinking Samidha will be coming home today and decides to get her favourite sweets. She calls Kuki and asks where is she and learns Kuki stayed the night at Anushka’s place.

Meanwhile, Komolika wakes up and thinks to herself that she could not sleep the entire night because she was afraid. However, she finds Anurag sleeping peacefully. Komolika gets very angry and thinks that he looks so innocent while sleeping yet he said he will never accept her. She promises to make Prerna pay for this and thinks of targeting Samidha.

Anurag and Samidha bond

Later, Samidha asks Prerna to come to the temple. Anurag also comes there and sees Samidha who runs to him but falls down. He tries to take her to the doctor but she insists she has a first aid box. Anurag carries Samidha on to his back into the temple. He then treats her wound. The episode ended here.

