'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 21 Written Update | Anurag And Prerna Get Locked In A Room

In the August 21 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mr Bajaj hires Mr Patra. Prerna and Anurag have a moment together. Komolika thinks of a plan to sway Anurag’s heart. Nivedita tries to get some alone time with Mr Bajaj. Both of their plans backfire as Prerna gets locked with Anurag.

Mr Bajaj also hires Mr Patra

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 21 episode began with Mr Bajaj asking Mr Patra to find out everything about Ronit. Meanwhile, Prerna thinks that it was her dream to have Anurag and Sneha with her and this is how she wanted to spend her life with them. Samidha comes there just then and Prerna asks if she had her sweets. They talk for some and then Samidha leaves with Priyanka.

Prerna and Anurag have a moment

Just then Anurag passes by Prerna and her dupatta gets stuck in his coat buttons. She tries to free it but hurts her fingers. Anurag tells her that he did not do this intentionally and the two seem to have a moment. Mr Bajaj comes and takes Prerna away asking if she is fine. Komolika looks at the whole scene and asks Anurag if he was with Prerna. Anurag retorts back saying she can separate two people but she cannot make them stop loving each other.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 20 Written Update | Anurag And Prerna Dance With Each Other

Prerna and Anurag get into trouble with their partners

Komolika reminds him that they are now married. Anurag replies that even then nothing changed between them. Komolika can never take Prerna’s place. Even when she is with Mr Bajaj, he only looks for her. Saying some more, Anurag leaves.

Meanwhile, Prerna tries to assure Mr Bajaj that it was a small injury. Mr Bajaj replies he knows that else she would have found herself in the hospital. He tries to tell her that if she shows her weakness to Anurag, he will try to take advantage of it. Komolika sees them together and deliberately spoils her clothes. As Prerna goes to clean it, Komolika thinks of sending Mr Bajaj to Prerna’s while room while she is changing and make Anurag see them together in a private moment. She hopes this might change Anurag’s heart.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 19 Written Update: Anurag Misses His Lost Daughter

Komolika and Nivedita’s plan backfires

Komolika approaches Mr Bajaj and tells him that Prerna was crying because something fell on her dress. She advises him to be there with her. Mr Bajaj goes and asks Prerna if she is fine. But Nivedita comes out from there. Mr Bajaj guesses that Prerna might be in the washroom and hearing this, Nivedita thinks of locking her door.

Komolika looks for Anurag and sees him going upstairs. Mr Bajaj gets a call and goes away from there. Meanwhile, Anurag entered the room where Prerna was and Nivedita locked it thinking she will get some alone time with Mr Bajaj without Prerna distracting him.

Prerna comes out and sees Anurag. She asks him what was he doing there. Maybe he was planning to make Mr Bajaj see them together. Anurag smiles at her. Prerna becomes horrified that he came to kill her. Anurag tries to tell her that he came there by mistake. They start arguing. The episode ends here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update For Aug 17: Anurag Confesses He Still Loves Prerna

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 12 Written Update | Anurag Warns Komolika And Ronit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.