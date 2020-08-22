'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 22 Written Update: Anurag And Prerna Are Found

In the August 22 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag hugs Prerna inside the washroom as she cries. Nivedita’s plan to impress Mr Bajaj fails. Everyone finds Anurag and Prerna hugging each other. Prerna threatens to destroy Anurag.

Anurag hugs Prerna

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 22 episode began with Komolika looking for Anurag but cannot find him anywhere. Meanwhile, Anurag and Prerna are arguing inside the locked room. Anurag asks Prerna if she thinks he deliberately locked them up. They can hear a song playing from downstairs and Prerna recalls her moments with Anurag on this song.

Anurag also thinks about the same things. Prerna starts crying and asked him why he killed their daughter who had no fault. She accused him of committing a big sin. Anurag keeps looking at Prerna as she cries more and more. Finally, he holds her in his arms trying to console her.

Nivedita and Komolika’s plan fails

Nivedita, on the other hand, tells Mr Bajaj how she has an idea for their company. Mr Bajaj asks why was she telling him about her work. Nivedita thinks to herself that how will she reply that she is trying to impress him. Just then Komolika notices Mr Bajaj and gets shocked. Mr Bajaj asks her if she is ok and she replied that she was just going to the washroom. Mr Bajaj advises her to take Nivedita as she had helped him when someone locked him in the washroom.

After Mr Bajaj leaves, Nivedita tells Komolika that she was trying to impress him and she ruined it. She had locked Prerna inside. Komolika slaps her and said she had locked Mr Bajaj but Nivedita ruined her plan. The latter complains that she should have told her about the plan. Now she needs to unlock the door before Mr Bajaj starts doubting her.

Prerna and Anurag are found

Meanwhile, Mr Bajaj, Nivedita, Mohini, Komolika and Shivani start looking for Prerna and Anurag. They come to the washroom and see them sitting together very close. Seeing them Anurag moves away. He lies that Prerna manipulated him by talking about the past and he lent her his shoulder to cry on. Prerna gets shocked but just then Mr Bajaj comes there. He tells Anurag to leave as the party is over.

Later, Prerna recalls Anurag’s words and fumes. Mr Bajaj asks her to be strong and not let herself be affected by his words. He has promised to be with her but still how could she falls weak and cry. It meant she was not strong enough. Prerna defends herself saying he will never understand her pain of losing her child. She also says she will never forgive him. Anurag comes there just then and overhears her. The episode ended here.

