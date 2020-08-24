'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 24 Written Update: Anurag Reveals What Happened 8 Years Ago

In the August 24 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika and Prerna argue with each over Anurag. The latter is hurt hearing Prerna wants to destroy him. At home, he and Komolika argue and he screams at her while revealing a bit of what happened eight years ago.

Komolika and Prerna fight over Anurag

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 24 episode began with Mr Bajaj asking Prerna if she was alright. She replied yes and thanked him for always being there for her and not leaving her alone. Meanwhile, Komolika sees Anurag standing outside Prerna’s door and gets angry. Ronit asks her if Prerna was pretending to cry. Prerna comes out and starts arguing with Komolika.

Komolika tells Prerna to stay away from Prerna since Anurag is her husband and only supposed to embrace her. Prerna taunted her saying the last time Komolika was in his embrace, Anurag was Prerna’s husband. Komolika gets angry and asks if Prerna wants to snatch Anurag from her or is he still in love with her.

Prerna remains quiet and Komolika screams for her to answer. Prerna finally says that she feels sorry for her. She hates Anurag and will not snatch him from her. Anurag learns the ropes of evil from Komolika and tried to take everything away from her. They deserve each other. Komolika gets angrier and replies how dare Prerna, an average girl from middle-class family, talk to her. She asserts that Anurag is only hers. Prerna says Komolika can keep him since she does not want him. They argue some more.

Komolika and Anurag argue over Prerna

Meanwhile, Anurag thinks that Prerna has become very mature and wished he could return to their old ways. He looks at her picture and thinks that he wants to tell everything to her but it will be of no use. He will feel relieved but her life will get ruined. He remembers her mean words again. Just then Komolika comes to him but he says they will talk later. Komolika shouts at him but he stands his ground saying they will talk tomorrow.

Komolika says that even she is tired of him. She has done a lot for him but he still only thinks of Prerna. He only has Prerna in his heart and cannot see her. She asks if he still loves Prerna. Anurag screams out yes he does. He only thinks about her and she is the only thing in his mind and heart. Prerna is his world and he cannot stop loving her neither can Komolika make him.

Anurag recalls how Komolika had sent him to the bridge with Prerna when she looked so happy and in love with him. She had faith in him yet he pushed her down. He could not even think what Prerna might have gone through. Anurag gets angrier and thinks that Prerna hates him now. He screams at Komolika with such anger that she asks him to move away.

Anurag tells Komolika that she is scared he might hurt her. But what has she done in eight years is cheap and very much beneath him. He hugged Prerna as a helpless father of Sneha. He wanted to know where his daughter is. Komolika begins to think about the fire at the orphanage. The episode ended here.

