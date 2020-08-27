'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 27 Written Update: Komolika's New Plan To Hurt Samidha

In the August 27 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Samidha asks Prerna to help her find her mother. Meanwhile, Komolika has come up with the plan of demolishing Samidha’s ashram. Prerna tries to help Priyanka save their home.

Prerna promises to help Samidha

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 27 episode began with Samidha asking Prerna to help her find her mother. She tells Prerna that she has cried a lot and is now feeling thirsty. She goes to get water for herself. Prerna wonders to herself that she will seek Priyanka’s help to find Samidha’s mother. She tells Samidha that soon she will find out about her mother. Samidha thanked her.

Komolika up to another evil plan

Meanwhile, Komolika wonders to herself that Prerna hugged her husband. Hence, she has no other option but to take the evil path and ruin Samidha’s chances at happiness. She reveals how Anurag had bought the land but gave it away in charity to build the Ashram. But now he had unknowingly signed the papers to demolish the ashram. A man called her just then and said he is reaching the ashram in 15 minutes with legal permission to tear down the building. Komolika gets impressed and also asks for a video of the building being demolished.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 26 Written Update | Anurag And Prerna Argue Over Samidha

Prerna tries to save the ashram

Later, Prerna and Samidha arrive at the Ashram. While Samidha goes to play, Prerna goes to meet Priyanka. She asks her how did Samidha end up being in the ashram. Just then, Priyanka gets a call and becomes shocked. She hurriedly answers that she will be coming right away. She then tells Prerna that someone is destroying their ashram.

Prerna goes to the municipal commissioner and starts screaming at him. After he disconnects the call, Prerna tells Priyanka that the man did not know about this. She calls him again and asks where will the kids go. He tries to assure her saying he will talk to the workers. Samidha keeps asking why is someone trying to demolish their home. Priyanka stands in front of the bulldozer and vows not to let them destroy the ashram. Prerna assures Samidha she will try and stop the men.

The man calls back Prerna and tells her that they have stopped. They will again try in two or three days and Prerna will never be able to stop them. Prerna then calls a lawyer to help her.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 25 Written Update | Anurag Threatens Komolika

Komolika and Ronit make merry

Meanwhile, Komolika calls Ronit to talk to him. However, he gets a call from Shivani. They talk for some time and after the call ends, Ronit comments how irritating she is. Komolika then shares her entire plan with Ronit who commends her for thinking of such a brilliant plan. He says that this will surely create a misunderstanding between Anurag and Prerna. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 24 Written Update: Anurag Reveals What Happened 8 Years Ago

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 22 Written Update: Anurag And Prerna Are Found

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.