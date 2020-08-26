'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 26 Written Update | Anurag And Prerna Argue Over Samidha

In the August 26 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag and Prerna fight over who will treat Samidha’s wound. Prerna then brings Samidha home to treat her to a rasgulla. Meanwhile, Komolika has another evil plan ready.

Anurag and Prerna bond with Samidha

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 26 episode began with Anurag trying to treat Samidha’s wound. Just then Prerna comes there and pushes him aside to do the work herself. She asks Samidha how did she get hurt. Prerna and Anurag the start arguing about who will help Samidha.

They finally ask Samidha who does she love the most. The girl smiles widely and asks if they are husband and wife. They look at each other and remember their married life. Prerna then replies no they are not. She then asks how did Anurag get hurt. He tells her last night at home. Samidha asks Prerna to apply ointment to him as well but Anurag says it's ok. Samidha applies it herself and asks Prerna to blow on it. He thinks that the girl is slowly changing them and even made him and Prerna forget their fight.

Prerna sends Samidha to her car. Anurag asks her if she likes her a lot. Prerna replies that she does not want to talk to him since he had wronged Kuki. She has started an investigation and if Anurag is involved then she will not spare her. Samidha waves to Anurag as Prerna leaves. Anurag also goes away from there.

Prerna gets Samidha rasgulla

Prerna brings Samidha home and asks her why did Priyanka not come with her. She replies that she was busy with Ashram work so she came to meet her. Prerna asks her never to lie again and says that she has a surprise for her. She reveals rasgulla and some beautiful clothes. Samidha thanks her. Prerna sees something and asks what was it. She tells Prerna that Priyanka had told her that she was wrapped in that dupatta when she found her.

Anurag solves Kuki’s problem

Meanwhile, Komolika comes to college. The Principal also calls Anurag and says that the investigation has started. She tells her that Kaushik and Monish’ phone records will be checked for the process and Anurag said it was fine.

Just then Anurag sees Komolika. He asks her what was she doing there. She tells him that she got to know about the trouble in college and they have sent papers home. She just needs him to sign them. He checks the papers and signs it. Anurag asks her to leave and he will handle it now. The episode ended here.

