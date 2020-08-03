'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 3 Written Update: Prerna Misses Her Lost Daughter

In the August 3 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Nivedita is unable to woo Mr. Bajaj. Prerna sees Komolika and her daughter and remembers her own daughter. While she cries, Mr. Bajaj consoles her. Samidha/ Sneha comes to the party looking for Priyanka and finds Prerna

Nivedita is unsuccessful in her venture

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 3 episode began with Moloy asking Nivedita what happened. Mohini comes to her and asks what happened after Mr. Bajaj held her. Nivedita says that he will never be interested in any girl except Prerna. Mohini asks her to focus 100 percent on manipulating Mr. Bajaj. When she asks if Nivedita has forgotten Anupam, the latter leaves from there.

Komolika thinks that if Anurag comes to know about Ronit and Shivani’s engagement he will be very angry. He might even back on the next flight. But it will be too late and she can also give the excuse that his phone was off.

Prerna’s trip down memory lane makes her sad

Meanwhile, Prerna sees Komolika talking to her Diya and starts crying. Mr. Bajaj comes to her and asks what happened. Prerna mourns how could Anurag send their daughter to the orphanage. She will never forgive for what he did. She will never let him forget how he snatched her daughter from her. Prerna recalls how she held her daughter’s little fingers for the first time. Just then Sneha comes there and calls out ‘Ma’. Prerna gets shocked and asked Mr. Bajaj if he heard her daughter calling to her.

Sneha comes to Prerna’s rescue

On the other hand, Sneha comes there and greets Shivani saying she is looking for her maasi. Sneha When Ronit asks for her maasi’s name, Sneha says Priyanka. The latter comes and tells them she is her niece. She then takes Samidha to meet Prerna. Prerna becomes very happy seeing Samidha/ Sneha and kisses her hands. Seeing her happy, Mr. Bajaj leaves.

Samidha asks Prerna why was she crying. Prerna says she is happy now that Samidha has come. The latter then tells her that Prerna is just like ‘him’. She wipes Prerna’s tears and talks of Anurag. The episode ended here.

