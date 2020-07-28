'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 28 Written Update | Komolika And Ronit's Real Plan

In the July 28 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna argues with Shivani about her and Ronit’s relationship. She accuses Prerna of leaving them. Meanwhile, Komolika and Ronit discuss their real plan.

Prerna argues with Shivani

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 28 episode began with Prerna asking Shivani what was the truth. Shivani tells her that Ronit did not kidnap her. Prerna asks her why did she go with Ronit out of her own free will. She knew how Ronit used to be and even she hated him. Prerna warns Shivani that Komolika is using her as a way to trap Prerna instead. She asks Shivani not to trust them. Shivani tells Prerna that their feelings are not a game. Ronit really loves her and she loves him.

Prerna then tells Shivani that she should have told her. The whole incident was done to trap her in front of the media and police and show that she is irresponsible about her sister. Prerna was insulted during the whole matter. She asks how can Shivani trust Komolika more than her and accused Shivani of taking money from Komolika for staging the whole incident.

Komolika plays cupid

At the Basu house, Moloy asks Komolika why did she kidnap Shivani. She replied that Ronit did not kidnap Shivani. But Komolika said that the truth is that Ronit and Shivani truly love each other. Nivedita gets shocked hearing this. Mohini looks at Ronit and asks how can he break his sister’s trust. Nivedita and Moloy also expressed their surprise at the news. Ronit confesses that he is really in love with Shivani. Komolika asked everyone to calm down and said that she is shocked too and it will take some time to settle down. But they should not mention this to Anurag. She said yes to their marriage even if Shivani belonged to a middle-class family.

Komolika went on that two lovers always unite just like she and Anurag. The world might think she is mad but she does not listen to anyone when its love. Prerna might try to ruin them but she has accepted Ronit and Shivani’s relationship. She announces their engagement and says that she and Ronit will go make the guest list.

Prerna and Shivani still argue

Meanwhile, Shivani tells Prerna that she did not understand how will she tell Prerna that she loves him especially when he has hurt them so much. But Ronit has changed. Prerna tells her that Ronit has not changed and he and Komolika are using her to get back at Prerna. Shivani said that Ronit did not kidnap her. A car was coming so he pulled her out of its way.

Shivani also tells Prerna that while she had left her eight years ago, Ronit was there for her. One day some guys were teasing her and Ronit rescued her from them. He did not ask for anything. When Prerna, however, tried telling Shivani that this is not love. Shivani becomes angry and starts accusing Prerna of leaving them helpless. Meanwhile, at the Basu house, Komolika and Ronit talk about how they planned everything to make Shivani fall in love with Ronit. The episode ended here.

