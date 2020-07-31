'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 31 Written Update: Mr Bajaj Arranges Everything For Shivani

In the July 31 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Nivedita plans to flirt with Mr Bajaj at the engagement party. Ronit promises Komolika not to fall in love with Shivani. Mr Bajaj arranges everything for Shivani’s engagement to make them happy.

Prerna and Mr Bajaj get close

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 31 episode began with Prerna telling Mr Bajaj that she is helpless. Komolika had come for Ronit and Shivani’s engagement. She had to accept else Shivani would have been heartbroken. Mr Bajaj says engagement does not mean marriage and before they get married he will bring out the truth. Then Shivani will not marry Ronit for sure. Saying this, Mr Bajaj leaves.

Will Ronit fall in love?

In the Basu house, Komolika tells Ronit to give Shivani whatever she wants and shower her with love. Ronit promises to do such a good job that even Komolika will start doubting what’s true. But she asks him not to really fall in love with her.

Nivedita still loves Anupam

In the Basu house, Mohini tells Nivedita that Ronit and Shivani’s marriage will give them a scope to be closer to Mr Bajaj. Nivedita says she will get a rich husband while Mohini says she will get a rich son-in-law. But she asks Nivedita if she really wants to forget Anupam and move. This makes her think about her previous husband.

Mohini asks Nivedita if she really forgot Anupam. Nivedita replied yes and she never misses him. But Mohini catches the lie in her words. Nivedita gets angry and screams that she will show Mohini what she really means at the party that night. Nivedita leaves and Mohini thinks that she knows when her children lie and tell the truth. Although Nivedita may be lying to her, she will still try to impress Mr Bajaj to prover herself to Mohini and that works for her.

Mr Bajaj gets emotional

Meanwhile, Mr Bajaj brings a famous designer called Yashika Verma to help with the dresses. He asks her to design clothes for everyone. Shivani tries to say thank you to Mr Bajaj but he asks her not to. He just wants to see them as a happy family. He also apologised to Veena for keeping Prerna from coming back. But Veena asks her not to apologise as he had supported Prerna when she needed him.

Meanwhile, Prerna came there and asked who called Yashika. Shivani says it was Mr Bajaj. Prerna asks Mr Bajaj if he feels guilty for taking her away to London. He says that he did it for the family. Prerna replies that it was the first time that she is seeing so many emotions in Mr Bajaj. The latter then asks Prerna to meet the decorator while he goes for a meeting. Meanwhile, Kajal sees everything and asks Mahesh to impress Prerna and Mr Bajaj so that they will give him a job. But Mahesh gets angry and argues with her. The episode ended here.

