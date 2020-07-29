'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 29 Written Update | Prerna Agrees To Shivani-Ronit's Wedding

In the July 29 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna tells Shivani about what happened eight years ago. Mohini and Nivedita want to help Komolika with the plan. Moloy and Kaushik are trying to find out the truth about Ronit. Mr Bajaj promises to help Prerna.

Prerna and Shivani sort it out

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 29 episode began with Prerna telling Shivani how Anurag had tried to kill her but she was saved by Mr Bajaj who took her away to London. Shivani felt bad for shouting at Prerna and apologised to her. But she also said that she loves Ronit and wants to marry him. Prerna tells her that Shivani should have told her about it, she needs time to accept it now.

Moloy and Kaushik turn detectives

At the Basu house, Komolika wonders to herself that now Shivani will become the reason for Prerna’s sorrows. Kaushik, meanwhile, tells Moloy that Prerna was wrong to have Komolika sent to jail and drag Anurag into the mess. Moloy gets angry with him and reveals that Prerna is a nice person. Anurag feels that Ronit does not love Shivani and so does he. He then asks Kaushik to help him find the truth.

Komolika is over the moon

Mohini and Nivedita come to Komolika and tell them that if this whole plan to take revenge upon Prerna then she is with her. Nivedita also says the same. Komolika becomes happy and gives her back the CEO post. She then asks Ronit to call Shivani and tell her how much he loves her and misses her. After Ronit leaves, Komolika asks Mohini to get the guest room ready for Ronit since he will be staying with them after his marriage.

Prerna agrees to Ronit and Shivani’s marriage

Meanwhile, Veena comes inside and asks Prerna what is the matter. Prerna tells them about Ronit. Veena says they all know about him and he has changed. He has been helping them for the last eight years. Prerna asks why did they not tell her. Shivani replies that she thought Prerna was already worried about Anurag. Prerna apologised to them.

Later, Prerna comes to meet Mr Bajaj. She tells him that Shivani and Ronit want to get married. He asks her to stop Shivani since this might be one of Komolika’s plan. He sees Prerna worried and asks her what is the matter. Prerna replies that she should not have left her family and gone away to London. So much has happened in the last eight years. Earlier Shivani used to hate Ronit but now she loves him. Mr Bajaj asks Prerna to trust him that he will find out the truth if this is some plan of Komolika’s. Prerna thanks him and Mr Bajaj promised to be always there to save her. The episode ended here.

