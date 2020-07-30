'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 30 Written Update | Ronit And Shivani Are Getting Engaged

In the July 30 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika comes to Prerna’s house to ask for their nod to Shivani and Ronit’s marriage. Moloy and Kaushik try to find out the truth about Ronit’s love for Shivani. Komolika announces Shivani and Ronit’s engagement for the next day.

Where is Anurag?

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 30 episode began with a manager asking Anurag if he will provide him with another phone until his get repaired. But Anurag declines his offer. He sees a picture of Prerna and recalls his time with her.

Kaushik and Moloy’s sleuthing turns unsuccessful

The next morning, Kaushik wakes up Moloy and tells him that Ronit is having breakfast alone. This is the time to find the truth. They join Ronit at the table. Moloy says that of late Kaushik has become almost a fan of Ronit. Kaushik then added that Moloy had shown him a picture of Shivani but he thinks that she is not so good. Ronit could have got any girl he wanted then why was he after Shivani. Ronit smiles and thinks that they were trying to fool him.

Ronit tells them that for them, Shivani might be just an average girl, but for him, she is the best. He found true love with much difficulty and he really loves her. They should not say anything against Shivani in front of Komolika since she may cancel the wedding. Ronit then bids them goodbye saying he was getting late for office. Kaushik asks Moloy if Ronit was lying. Moloy says that Ronit is clever and is hiding the matter.

Komolika brings Ronit’s Rishta

Meanwhile, Prerna comes home and asks Kuki what was the matter. Komolika comes to greet Prerna and says that she has come to fix Ronit and Shivani’s engagement for the next day. Prerna says yes to her offer. Komolika gives a necklace to Shivani and congratulates her. She asks her to forget what she said that night and says that if they keep meeting, their hearts will connect.

Prerna thinks that Komolika has ruined her life but if she tries to hurt Shivani that she will not spare her. Komolika asks them to take sweets. She thinks that they will never be able to find out and won’t be able to do anything about this. But Prerna wonders that although Shivani may have become blind to Komolika’s evil, she can see it.

Ronit is getting engaged

Later, Komolika comes home and Moloy asks her where was she as he was worried for her. Komolika thanks him for thinking about her safety. She then tells them that she needs their help. She wants their support to celebrate Shivani and Ronit’s engagement. Moloy asks her what’s the hurry, she can do it in her own time. Komolika replies that she just came from Prerna’s house and they all said yes to the match. Everyone smiles and congratulates Ronit. Mohini, however, wonders why does Moloy not look happy. The episode ended here.

