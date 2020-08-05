'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 5 Written Update | Komolika Traps Mr Bajaj In Her Evil Plan

In the August 5 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mohini asks for a big and worthy engagement gift for Ronit. Mr Bajaj names him CEO of their Bajaj City project. Komolika’s plan succeeds.

Mohini asks for a bigger gift

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 5 episode began with Mohini stopping the ring ceremony. She tells Veena that they had given such a costly necklace to Shivani as a gift. They should have done the same for Ronit. Although they are middle class, Shivani is still Mr Bajaj’s sister-in-law and the Sharmas should have got something equally good for Ronit.

Mohini stopped Moloy from interrupting her. She continues saying that they had made Anupam a house husband and gave him all the luxuries only because they were the girl’s family. The more valuable the gift, the more will be their love. The pundit also agreed to Mohini. Shivani gets shocked and asks Ronit what is all this. Ronit says that he does not believe in all this and will break his ties with them if Shivani wants. Mr Bajaj, however, says that they are against the ritual but Ronit will get a prestigious gift on the behalf of the Sharma family.

Komolika’s plan works?

Mohini adds that the gift should be long-lasting too. Mr Bajaj names Ronit CEO of the Bajaj city project. Hearing this, Komolika and Mohini smile. A flashback scene shows Komolika telling Mohini that Mr Bajaj does not give away anything unless he benefits from them too. He is giving a gift that will make Ronit work hard and earn. But he does not know that their plan is to ruin him.

Back in the present, Nivedita thinks that this must surely be Komolika’s plan. But she cannot understand why Mr Bajaj is agreeing to it. Kuki gets annoyed and asks if this was a family or a theatre group. Kaushik tells her that he knows them well unlike her and this is what happens in the name of rituals. They argue on the topic and Kuki leaves huffing.

Mr Bajaj gets miffed at Prerna

Meanwhile, Prerna comes to Mr Bajaj and tells him that he has made a wrong decision in naming Ronit CEO. But he tells her that he has given a lot of thought into the matter and explains that he has heard him tell Shivani that he can leave his family for her. He is trying to win her trust and so Mr Bajaj must do this else Shivani will get distanced from them. This is all Komolika’s plan but now Ronit cannot cheat them. But he gets offended when Prerna doubted his judgement and leaves.

Later, Mr Bajaj comes and gives Ronit the CEO file as a gift. He asks him to become the CEO for their project. He then asks everyone to proceed with the engagement ceremony. Seeing this Mohini smiles. Meanwhile, Komolika feels happy that Anurag is not there else her plan would never succeed. The episode ended here.

