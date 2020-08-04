'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 4 Written Update | Mr Bajaj Suspects Komolika

In the August 4 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika and Mr Bajaj try to wring out information from each other. Mohini agrees to help Komolika while Mr Bajaj promises Prerna to find out the truth. Shivani and Ronit are about to exchange rings.

Prerna chats with Samidha

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 4 episode began with Prerna asking Samidha about her parents. She tells her that she has her maasi and other friends. She tells Prerna that she likes her a lot. Samidha then asks to go to her maasi. When Prerna asks why can’t she stay, Samidha replies that this is not her house.

Komolika and Mr Bajaj play a game of words

Meanwhile, Komolika wonders why Anurag was not reading her messages. Mr Bajaj sees her getting frustrated and offers her a drink. He asks her what does she expect from Ronit and Shivani’s marriage. Komolika replies that she does not care for dowry but is happy that Ronit is marrying into the Bajaj family.

Komolika wonders to herself that soon she will tell him the truth but only after the engagement. They try to get things out of each other but the conversation only goes round and round. Mr Bajaj thinks to himself that Komolika does not want him to know something.

Shivani regrets her past

Meanwhile, Shivani comes looking for Kaushik. Monu says it is complicated and those who fight too much end up being together. Ronit said that Shivani used to fight a lot with him. She, however, does not want to remember that and says she wants to remember the present. Ronit asks why does she not want to remember the past. Shivani replies that she had sent his father to jail and their sisters hate each other, these are not pleasant things to remember.

On the other hand, Prerna comes to meet Mr Bajaj. He told her that she tried to pry out information from Komolika but was unsuccessful. But he promised to find out soon. Meanwhile, Komolika comes to Mohini and asks for her help. Mohini, embittered because of everything that happened to her, agrees to help Komolika.

Ronit and Shivani exchange rings

Later, Shekhar and Suman come to meet Prerna. Shivani gets excited seeing them and says that if Prerna did not agree to her match with Ronit, she might have died with grief. Hearing this, Prerna becomes worried. Komolika asks the pundit about the mahurat and he says it is near and calls for the couple. But just as Shivani and Ronit are about to exchange the rings, Mohini stops Ronit. The episode ended here.

