'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 17 Written Update | Anurag Apologises To Kuki

In the August 17 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika and Anurag walk in hand-in-hand at Shivani’s engagement. Moloy tries to talk to Prerna about their bond. Anurag apologises to Kuki for everything that is happening to her.

Prerna bonds with Samidha

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 17 episode began with Prerna looking at the photos from Ronit and Shivani’s engagement. She looks at Samidha’s picture and smiles. Just then Priyanka calls and Samidha talks to Prerna for a while before falling asleep.

Shivani’s engagement shenanigans

Later, Shivani’s Sangeet ceremony starts. Prerna asks Veena to be happy. Just then she sees Komolika and Anurag coming holding hands. Komolika whispers to Anurag to pretend like a happily married couple. Anurag assured her saying he has been practising for eight years. Prerna welcomes them and asks where is the rest of the family.

Just then, Prerna gets a call from Mr Bajaj saying he is coming home. He tells her that he was not feeling right and wants to come back. Prerna tells Kuki that her father is coming back but they will not be discussing anything yet.

Prerna goes to drink water and keeps her used glass. Anurag comes there and sees her glass with the lipstick mark on it. He keeps it with him and Komolika sees this. Anurag, meanwhile, looks at Kuki and decides to talk to her.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 12 Written Update | Anurag Warns Komolika And Ronit

Moloy apologises to Prerna

Meanwhile, Moloy thinks to himself that he should explain to Prerna that Anurag is not a bad person. Maybe Prerna will never come back to their house but they can meet Sneha. He spots Prerna and stops her for a chat. He tells her that she might be thinking he stopped her to talk about business.

But Prerna replies that she doesn’t blame him for Anurag’s mistake. Their relation will always remain like before. He apologises for being able to be there for her. Prerna says it has done her good since she became a strong woman. Just then Veena approaches them and calls Moloy.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 11 Written Update | Anurag Is Back From His Trip

Anurag apologises to Kuki

On the other hand, Anurag tells her that he did not see her name on the form but he does not want anything bad happening with her. Kuki tells him that Prerna said Anurag was messing with Kuki to take revenge on her. They talk for some time and Kuki leaves. Prerna takes Anurag aside and scolds him.

However, Anurag defends himself saying he was only telling Kuki that everything will become alright. He likes everyone present here except her. The episode ends here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 10 Written Update | Nivedita Goes To Mr Bajaj's Room

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 7 Written Update | Prerna Runs Into Fire To Save Samidha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.