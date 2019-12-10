Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 10: Prerna Is Accused Of Theft

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update December 10

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 5: Anurag Throws A Party

In the December 10 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the police are seen questioning Anurag about certain happenings in the house. The police mention that there has been a robbery and they have to arrest the suspect. Anurag rebukes them by saying they cannot arrest a lady past midnight. Komolika tells them that there has been a robbery and justice must be served. Anurag refuses and claims Prerna didn't t steal anything and he trusts her.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 4 Episode Update: Anurag Confronts Prerna About Her Husband

They later go to Prerna’s house to investigate if she has stolen anything. Shivani is asked to check the CCTV footage. They argue to let the search be conducted while Komolika is adamant to let the search happen. The conduct the search and Prerna thanks Anurag for accompanying and showing trust in her. The policeman asks Anurag is Prerna is his wife to which he refuses but says that she is his friend and they let him come along for the search.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay Stars Erica And Parth Film A Quirky Video On Set. Watch

Anurag stays adamant to the fact that Prerna hasn’t stolen anything. However, Shivani does not believe her and sides with Komolika. Meanwhile, Komolika watches and thinks to herself that Prerna has done a big mistake and argue that a chunk of money will be found in her house. Komolika is adamant and stubborn to break Prerna’s heart and Anurag’s trust in her. The search continues and a picture frame is dropped which Anurag manages to catch and put it back safely.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay Nov 29 Written Update: Will Anurag Get Komolika A Mangalsutra Too?

The authorities then move on to Prerna’s room to check, Prerna accompanies them. While looking for thing Prerna sternly warns them to not touch her personal diary. They try to open a cupboard and Anurag remembers about an album he left there. He swiftly hides the album, however, Komolika notices this. She takes the photos in the album and heads out claiming she needs fresh air. They open a chest to find the bags of money inside them. They argue how would Prerna lift such heavy bags. They open the bag only to find out it has been filled with clothes.

Komolika is stunned and insists that the bag did contain money within them. She asks the police to question Prerna as to where she hid the money. Komolika thinks that Prerna hid the money and replaced them with clothes. The police refuse to do any such investigation as nothing was found and there has been a lack of evidence pointing towards Prerna.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.