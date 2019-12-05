Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 5: Anurag Throws A Party

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's December 5 episode

The December 5 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag coming to Prerna’s house to invite them for the party. He met Veena in the house and asked them to join since Rajesh was a part of the company too. Veena replied that Shekhar and Suman were not there but Anurag insists that she come with Prerna and Shivani. Anurag then asked Veena if Prerna’s husband had indeed left her. This infuriated Veena who replied that she would send Anurag the picture of Prerna’s husband.

Shivani asked an angry Veena what happened and the latter explained everything. But Shivani said Veena should not do this and at that moment, Anurag came into the room. He heard Veena exclaim that he might have lost his memories but does he not feel anything for Prerna. When Anurag asked them what happened, Shivani told him to come later. But Anurag insisted that he had actually come to invite them to the party. Shivani told them they would be there and Anurag left. He wondered that everybody was trying to hide something from him and he would find out the truth about Prerna’s husband.

Komolika searched for Anurag and not finding him anywhere called him. He told her that he had come to invite Prerna since Rajesh was a big part of their company but he did not meet Prerna and instead talked to Veena. Komolika immediately called Prerna and told her not to slacken off on account of the party. Prerna wondered if Komolika was up to something.

At the Basu house, Nivedita informed that their clients wanted to call the media. Anupam asked Anurag if he had counted the money and the latter replied with a yes. Mohini then interrupted that since Sonalika was Anurag’s wife she should keep the money in the locker. But not having the keys with her, Anurag asked Prerna to accompany Komolika to the locker. When they were alone, Komolika asked Prerna if she was annoyed that she too had received a little electric shock the other day. Prerna replied that she had seen Komolika talking to the electrician and also noticed the live wire and wet floor. They began to argue but Komolika screamed saying she had things planned for Prerna as it is and left.

Meanwhile, at Prerna’s house, Shivani asked Veena to get ready for the party but the latter did not want to go. However, the trio still make it to Anurag’s party. In the party, Anurag asked Mohini why were she and Moloy not talking. She answered that it was because she was not accepting Prerna. Just then she noticed Prerna, Veena and Shivani walking in. She welcomed Veena while Nivedita and asked Prerna to accompany her for some work. The clients came in and Anurag welcomed them but Komolika could not be found anywhere. Meanwhile, the latter was planning something and wondered to herself that at the end of it, Anurag would definitely throw Prerna out of the house and Mohini would slap her just as she had slapped Komolika earlier. The episode ended here.

