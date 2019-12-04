Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 4 Episode Update: Anurag Confronts Prerna About Her Husband

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay latest episode

The December 4 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Komolika calling Anurag, but he picked up the call only to tell her that he would talk to her later. Komolika got angry and wished Prerna were dead. Meanwhile, the doctor told Anurag that he had given Prerna an injection, and he could take her home as she was fine. Anurag brought Prerna home. Veena got worried and when Prerna told her that she came home early because she wasn’t well, Veena told her to stop lying. Anurag explained that Sonalika got electrocuted and Prerna also got hurt while trying to help her. Veena asked about Sonalika and on learning that she was fine, took Prerna inside.

Komolika called Anurag once again and the latter told he apologised for leaving her, as a husband should take care of his wife. She asked him to come home soon and he said he would. Komolika felt happy that Anurag had realised he made a mistake and hoped he would be able to overcome his love for Prerna.

Meanwhile, at Prerna’s house, Anurag told Prerna that he knew she was lying to him about her husband. He pointed out that even her room did not have a photo of her husband. Prerna reasoned that Shivani stayed in the room now and she never liked hanging photos on the wall. When Anurag asked where was her husband staying, Prerna replied that he was outside India. He then asked her to call her husband from his phone and tell him about the baby’s heartbeat. Prerna replied she would do it in time. Veena came back with pillows and Anurag took this as a cue to take his leave. But while leaving, he wondered why was Prerna hiding her husband.

When Anurag came back home, Komolika hugged him and asked Mohini to give Anurag the good news. The whole family gathered there and Anupam revealed that they got the big contract they were hoping to get. Moloy suggested that they throw a party. Mohini concluded that Anurag was their pride while Sonalika brought them blessings and good luck.

Back at Prerna’s home, Veena confessed to Prerna that she missed Rajesh. She added that Prerna should stop going to the Basu house since everybody’s life was moving on and Anurag was now married to Sonalika. But Prerna countered that she cannot live without seeing Anurag. She added that even though Anurag did not remember her and their baby, she needed him and he needed her. She also knew that if Veena was in her place, she would do the same.

The scene then changed to Anurag and Sonalika. Anurag asked Sonalika if the lipstick marks on his shirts were hers. She replied with a yes and apologised. Anurag said that he hoped the answer would be no because lately, he was having visions of a girl he thought was Prerna. He also felt that his past was somehow connected to her. Komolika reasoned that this was because they were spending less time together while Prerna was his childhood friend. Hence, it was natural for him to feel more connected to her. Anurag also revealed that when he took Prerna to the hospital, he heard the baby’s heartbeat and felt it was his own. Komolika simply looked on after Anurag’s statement. The episode ended here.

