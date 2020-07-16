Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 16 Written Update | Did Prerna & Anurag Meet Their Daughter?

In the July 16 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika and Ronit talk about their plan on moulding Anurag. The latter helps Prerna’s business plans through Sudeep. Prerna and Anurag both meet Sneha.

Anurag zones out Komolika

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 16 episode began with Komolika thinking to herself that she cannot let Anurag know Prerna still has feelings for him or he may go to her. She asked Anurag about his conversation with Sudeep. But Anurag got irritated and ignored her plugging earbuds.

Moloy gets jealous of Mohini and Komolika

Next day, Mohini and Moloy argue. He tells her that Mohini had married him but she is always trying to appease Komolika and listen to her as if she married her. He then leaves huffing. Nivedita comes and tells Mohini that she should have married some rich guy and left then they would have to be scared of Komolika. Mohini tells her that she never wanted her to marry that poor Anupam and asks where did Anurag go.

Anurag turns Devdas

Meanwhile, Anurag went to meet Sudeep and thanked him for his help. However, Sudeep tells him that Anurag is the first person who is ready to ruin himself. Anurag tells him that he will explain everything one day but for now, Sudeep should give the file to Prerna.

Prerna meets her daughter again

Prerna is on her way to meet Sudeep when she sees the balloons and remembers Sneha. She hoped to meet her alone because she felt at peace when the girl was around. She went to Sneha’s shop and saw her sitting sadly. Prerna gave her some money to eat as the shop’s money box was closed.

Komolika planned to kill Anurag?

On the other hand, Komolika congratulates Ronit on his plan working. She tells him that Anurag got hurt. Ronit tells her that she should now go and talk to Anurag else their plan will not work. Komolika tells him that Anurag has gone to meet Sudeep and maybe he wants to surprise her. after talking for some time, Komolika left.

Prerna and Anurag argue again!

In another scene, Sneha runs on the road and was about to be hit by a car when Anurag saved her. he asked her if she was fine as he saw blood. Sneha told him she was, but he wasn’t since the blood was coming from his forehead cut. Sneha thanked him and left. Anurag then saw Prerna at a coffee shop and went to greet her.

Prerna comments that Anurag was indeed alive after the accident. Anurag ordered coffee for them. Prerna tells him about the land and shows him the file. She tells him that he had hurt her eight years ago and now she will give him pain. Anurag pretends to be shocked. He then apologised to Prerna but right then insulted her saying that she will always be an emotional fool. She might act strong but her heart melted when he apologised to her. Anurag also said that just showing him the file will not make him beg to her. She should not forget that he is the same Anurag who pushed her from the bridge. The episode ended here.

