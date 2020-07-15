'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 15 Written Update | Prerna Doubts Shivani Is Hiding Something

In the July 15 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika telling Mr Bajaj about Prerna’s confession. Mr Bajaj confronts Prerna. Meanwhile, Kaushik is planning revenge on Kuki for not giving him attention.

Kuki hurts Kaushiks' ego

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 15 episode began with Anushka and Kuki watching Kaushik flirt with a girl. They leave, but meanwhile, Kaushik asks the girl to pick up her boyfriend’s call. Later, Anushka drools over Kaushik’s good looks while Kuki disagrees. An angry Kaushik follows them.

Komolika pinches Mr Bajaj's feelings

In the Basu home, Anurag takes his medicine and says he is feeling fine. Komolika gets angry and decides to hurt Prerna by hurting Mr Bajaj. She is angry at Prerna’s audacity to say she loves Anurag and plans on telling Mr Bajaj about her confession. She calls him and tries to make small talk. But after Bajaj reprimands her, she tells him that Prerna signed the hospital documents of Anurag as his wife.

Seeds of doubt are sowed

Komolika continues that Prerna might have come back to get her revenge on Anurag but her intentions are changing slowly. She warns him about Prerna and Anurag’s bond but Mr Bajaj, in turn, warns her to stay in her limits. Although he disconnects the call, Mr Bajaj started thinking about Prerna’s weakness for Anurag. He books a ticket for Kolkata.

Prerna's clear plan

Mr Bajaj also calls Prerna and asks about what Komolika told him. Prerna confessed that she signed Anurag’s documents as his wife because she has greater things planned for him. She wishes to bring him to his knees and break his ego but not let him die so easily. Mr Bajaj apologised to Prerna.

Prerna also tells him that she admitted to still loving Anurag because she wanted to trouble Komolika. She also thanks him for being with her. She then informed him about converting their land to partial commercial land and ruin Anurag’s plan of making it a residential land. Prerna also suggests announcing the plan of Bajaj city.

Prerna notices everything

Meanwhile, Kaushik confessed to his friend Monu that Kuki is a headache for him. He wants revenge on her for treating him like an ordinary boy. He sees a boy crying over his girlfriend and gets an idea from his woes. In another scene, Prerna brings Kuki home and the latter greets everyone. Veena asks her to have food. Kuki admits she missed her family while Prerna tells everyone that Kuki is happy to see them. Suddenly Shivani gets a call and excuses herself. Prerna begins to doubt her and feels Shivani has changed. The episode ended here.

