Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 20 Written Update: Nivedita And Mohini Eye Mr Bajaj

In the July 20 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika, Mohini and Nivedita go to Prerna’s party. Prerna wonders where is Anurag. Meanwhile, Nivedita and Mohini discuss how their future would be if Nivedita marries Mr Bajaj.

Komolika, Nivedita and Mohini arrive at Prerna’s party

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 20 episode began with Nivedita saying she does not want to go to Prerna’s party. Komolika asked Mohini to explain to her that it was important for them to go. Mohini asked Nivedita to get ready and go with them. They later arrive at Prerna’s house and Veena welcomes them.

Mr Bajaj comes and tells Veena that she is Prerna’s mother and won't serve anyone at the party. He goes and Mohini tells Veena that she should be proud of Prerna since she got such a rich husband. Veena taunts Mohini saying yes, but Mohini could have got a better bahu than Komolika and Nivedita’s husband would have been with her if Mohini did not interfere too much.

Prerna looks for Anurag

Meanwhile, Prerna thinks that why Anurag did not come to her party. She thinks that Anurag will regret not killing her the last time and she has arranged a slideshow for him. On the other hand, Komolika looks at Prerna and gets confused about whether she still loves Anurag or does Anurag still think about her. She then goes looking for Mohini.

Nivedita and Mohini discuss Mr Bajaj

Komolika comes and taunts Mohini and Nivedita. She orders Mohini to get a drink for her and goes. After she leaves, Nivedita cries to Mohini that she hates Komolika and wishes she could say to her face. She also wishes that she married a rich guy then she could make Komolika leave.

Mohini asks someone like Mr Bajaj. Nivedita says yes she can manipulate him and he will get interested in her. If Prerna could get Mr Bajaj, then so can she. Mohini, however, doubts that Mr Bajaj will leave Prerna. Nivedita assured her that she will get a rich son-in-law. Komolika overheard everything.

On the other hand, Kuki sees Anushka and asked where was she. She tells her that she forgot her purse in the car and noticed Kaushik. She asked Kuki why did she not tell her that Kaushik would come. Kaushik smiles at them and Kuki wonders that something is wrong. Kaushik comes to Anushka and hands her a drink and leaves. Anushka tells Kuki that Kaushik likes her but Kuki denies since Anushka looked more pretty. The episode ended here.

