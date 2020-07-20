'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 20 Written Update: Prerna Invites Komolika To Her Party

In the July 20 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika reads the morning news and gets shocked. She accuses Anurag of helping Prerna get the deal. Prerna later invites Komolika and the Basu family to her party. She makes more plans to ruin Anurag.

Komolika gets morning surprise

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 20 episode began with Komolika screaming at Anurag. Moloy comes there and asks what is the matter. Komolika hands him the paper and tells that KBP industries are converting their land into a commercial one. She accuses Anurag of ruining her plan. Mohini, however, says that Anurag can never cheat his family and they will make the mall there. Komolika added that Prerna could not have converted the land without Anurag’s help.

Moloy taunts Komolika. The latter asks Mohini to explain to him that she is not arguing with him only due to his heart condition. Moloy leaves and Mohini and Nivedita ask him not to anger Komolika. Moloy says he is doing it to get revenge on her for insulting Mohini and Nivedita. After he leaves, the mother and daughter discuss the situation and conclude that Mr Bajaj must have helped Prerna.

Prerna invites her favourite enemy to her party

Meanwhile, Baja comes to Kolkata and the manager tells him that it will be a loss to sell the flats at such lower rates. However, Bajaj said he trusted Prerna’s judgement. On the other hand, Komolika calls Prerna and the latter asks her to come to the Bajaj City inauguration. Komolika threatens her but Prerna says they will talk about it when they meet.

Is there more to Anurag?

In another scene, Anurag is driving and smiling to himself. Kaushik asked him the reason and guessed if he did something to annoy Komolika. They talk about love, marriage and life. Anurag thinks to himself that if he did not marry Komolika, Prerna would have landed in jail.

Anurag comes to the office and finds Komolika waiting for him in his cabin. She shows him the newspaper and he pretends to get shocked by the news. She tells him not to come home drunk as they needed to go to Prerna’s place for the inauguration party. While leaving, Komolika thinks to herself that she will ruin Prerna’s dream and turn it into a nightmare. Anurag, on the other hand, thinks that Komolika knows Prerna could not have achieved it without his help.

Prerna gets obsessed with her revenge plan

At Prerna’s house, she sees a saree and remembers Anurag. She wonders to herself that she used to be so naïve. But now she only wants to see tears in his eyes as she snatches everything from him. She is waiting eagerly to see his reaction at the party. She thinks that he has hurt her a lot but now it was her turn and she should enjoy every moment of ruining his life. The episode ended here.

