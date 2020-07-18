'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 17 Written Update: Prerna And Anurag Celebrate Her Success

In the July 17 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna and Anurag argue like before while the latter keeps insulting her. Prerna is consoled by Sneha who wipes her tears. Anurag plans his own ruin and celebrates Prerna’s success.

Anurag and Prerna still argue

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 17 episode began with Anurag and Prerna arguing. He insults her saying she will always be a weak woman. He also taunted her saying her life still revolves around him. Prerna replied saying she used to be a fool previously but now she will ruin Anurag and he will bear the consequences of his actions. She promised to make him cry as he did with her.

They argue some more and then Anurag pays the bill for their food and says it’s a treat from him. He the leaves followed by Prerna. The latter, however, kept wondering her feelings about Anurag. She asked herself why was she worried when Anurag got hurt.

Prerna keeps meeting Sneha everywhere

Prerna starts crying just as Sneha comes to her and wipes her tears. She tells Prerna that everyone has to bear their consequences. When Prerna asked where did she learn this from, Sneha said from her mother’s womb. A confused Prerna asked about her mother but Sneha said that her maasi said she will reveal everything to her at the right time. Prerna gets a call from Sudeep and leaves.

Anurag ruins himself

Meanwhile, Anurag recalls Sudeep telling him that he has signed Prerna’s file. There is no hope for any kind of profit for him now from the deal. Prerna, on the other hand, gets sweets for everyone. Kajal asks Mahesh to talk to Prerna. The latter, however, enquires after Shivani. But Veena tells her everything is fine and not to worry but Prerna still thinks about her.

Prerna and Anurag celebrate but what?

Just then, Prerna gets Mr Bajaj’s call. He congratulates her on the papers and achieving what she wanted. He also suggests her to have a celebration. Kuki said she will get the champagne and she goes.

Two scenes are then shown simultaneously. One where Anurag is drinking at a bar with his friend. The latter asks him what was he celebrating and Anurag says he wanted someone to celebrate. On the other hand, Shivani asks Prerna what was she celebrating and Prerna replied Anurag’s defeat. While Anurag says he is happy for Prerna, she tells Shivani she is not feeling as happy as she thought she would. The episode ended here.

