'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update | Mr Bajaj Comes To Prerna's Rescue

In the July 23 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mohini and Komolika doubt Prerna and Mr Bajaj's marriage. Mr Bajaj overhears their conversation and tries to control the situation. He and Prerna play pretend in front of them.

Komolika, Mohini and Nivedita discuss Prerna’s equation with Mr Bajaj

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 23 episode began with Komolika telling Mohini that Prerna used to be a poor girl who is now ruining Anurag. Something did not add up in the equation and she has to have someone else backing her up. She also voices her doubts that Mr Bajaj and Prerna are not husband and wife and if this turns out to be true, she will shatter Prerna’s dreams.

Mohini points out Prerna to her and Komolika tells her that when she is with Mr Bajaj they seem to be just friends. Nivedita comes to them and Mohini tells her that they think Prerna and Mr Bajaj might not be husband and wife. Hearing this Nivedita smiles.

The truth behind Prerna and Mr Bajaj’s marriage

Meanwhile, Mr Bajaj comes to Prerna and says that she is his wife. This makes her uncomfortable and she leaves and closes the door to her room. Mr Bajaj asks her to hear him out but Prerna asked how could he say such a thing. He knew what Anurag meant to her and she just married him because Kuki wanted a mother. The marriage was just a compromise between them.

Prerna asks why did Mr Bajaj touch her. He replied that it was because of Komolika. A flashback scene shows that Komolika telling Mohini about her doubts and Mr Bajaj overhears them. He tells Prerna that they had come to their room and found out that Prerna and Mr Bajaj sleep in separate rooms. So he was trying to trick Komolika and Mohini into thinking that they are having a fight. Prerna then asks him how will they convince them.

Mr Bajaj and Prerna are the perfect husband-wife duo?

Later, Mr Bajaj and Prerna come. She asks Komolika to meet her before leaving. Mr Bajaj tells Komolika that it was tough to convince an angry wife as she shifted to another room. He then taunts her asking if she does the same. Prerna then asks him to let her go and attend the guests. Mohini comes and tells Komolika that they might have been wrong. Komolika tells them that she will meet Prerna and come.

