'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 22 Written Update | Mohini Agrees To Help Nivedita

In the July 22 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mohini agrees to help Nivedita get Mr Bajaj. Prerna waits for Anurag to show up at her party. Komolika wonders if Mr Bajaj and Prerna are really husband and wife.

Nivedita wants a rich husband

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 22 episode began with Nivedita and Mohini discussing Mr Bajaj. She tells her mother that if she gets him then Mohini can have a rich son-in-law. After hearing enough, Komolika comes to them and says that Mr Bajaj is different than the others and he is happy with Prerna. They should stop scheming about him and focus on what she likes. Saying this Komolika goes and Nivedita bursts out saying she cannot take any more humiliation. Mohini assured her that they will find some way.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 21 Written Update: Nivedita And Mohini Eye Mr Bajaj

Kuki-Kaushik episode

Meanwhile, Kaushik approaches Kuki and Anushka while Kuki vows to throw him out the party. Kaushik comes and tricks Kuki into thinking that he is complimenting her when he actually said it to Anushka. He flirts some more with Anushka and insults Kuki before leaving. He bins to think that he will make Kuki cry. Later he again approaches them and asks Anushka for a dance to make Kuki jealous.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 20 Written Update: Prerna Invites Komolika To Her Party

Mohini agrees to play matchmaker between Nivedita and Mr Bajaj

On the other hand, Mohini agrees to help Nivedita get Mr Bajaj. She says it is a question of her pride now and it is good that Nivedita got divorced. They see Mr Bajaj approaching Prerna. He asks her to come with him but she tells him that she is waiting for Anurag. Prerna goes to Komolika and asks where is Anurag. Komolika said she had to talk.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 15 Written Update | Prerna Doubts Shivani Is Hiding Something

Prerna’s Bajaj City receives applause and some jealous stares

Prerna shows everyone the Bajaj city plan on a slideshow. Nivedita says Prerna is doing everything to take revenge on Anurag. She thanks Mr Bajaj for his support and tells everyone that they will be lowering the rates of Bajaj city’s flats for the betterment of everyone. Mr Bajaj also announces that he has a surprise for them all.

Komolika comes and asks Prerna why is she angering her like that. She warns her not to lower the rates. She also tells her that she knows why Prerna signed Anurag’s hospital documents as his wife. Prerna replies that she is doing everything for revenge. Just like she and Anurag had snatched everything from Prerna, now she will snatch happiness away from them.

Mr Bajaj then comes with a cake and Prerna cuts it. She feeds him a piece. Nivedita tells Mohini that Mr Bajaj looks impressed with Prerna. But Mohini asks her to focus on him for now and not Prerna. However, Komolika wonders that Mr Bajaj and Prerna might not be husband and wife in real. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 17 Written Update: Prerna And Anurag Celebrate Her Success

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 16 Written Update | Did Prerna & Anurag Meet Their Daughter?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.