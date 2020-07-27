'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 27 Written Update | Are Shivani And Ronit In Love?

In the July 27 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna finds Shivani with Komolika and Ronit. She gets the brother-sister duo arrested. But Shivani's confession shocks everything and helps Komolika and Ronit leave scot-free.

Prerna finds Shivani

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 27 episode began with Ronit telling Komolika that Prerna had seen him. Komolika asks him not to worry and to trust her. Prerna comes there with the police looking for Shivani. Mr Bajaj is also on the way but his car breaks down. Prerna asks the inspector to look for Shivani but she herself comes out. Prerna becomes happy seeing her and the media also comes to click pictures.

Prerna tells everyone that even though Ronit looks innocent, he is a devil in disguise. She asked the inspector to arrest them and he does. Komolika tries to protest that neither she nor Ronit kidnapped Shivani. The media asks Shivani did they harass her and Prerna asks her to reply without getting scared. Shivani starts to cry and Komolika asks her to tell Prerna that they did not kidnap her.

Basu family worried

Meanwhile, the Basu family sees everything and gets worried since Prerna was also accusing Anurag of kidnapping Shivani. Nivedita tried calling Anurag but his phone is switched off. She then calls Prerna. The latter picks up the call and says that she has bad news for them since Komolika already got arrested. Very soon even Anurag will be behind the bars. Moloy hears everything and says that Prerna was right because Komolika got arrested. But he did not understand why she was blaming Anurag.

Prerna shocked, Komolika rocked

In the other scene, Shivani finally says that Komolika and Ronit did not kidnap her. Komolika asked the inspector to leave them. Prerna gets shocked and asks Shivani if they had threatened her. An annoyed Shivani shouts at Prerna to stop. She tells everyone that she had come there on her own wish to meet Komolika. She wants her to accept her since she loves Ronit and wants to marry him. Shivani asked the inspector to leave Komolika and Ronit.

Shivani apologised to everyone and said that Ronit did not kidnap her. She loves him and came to Komolika to meet her. Komolika tells the media that Prerna made a mistake since she has an issue with Ronit and Shivani’s relationship. She wanted to unite Ronit and Shivani since she never wants to separate two lovers.

The reporters then turn to Prerna and asked if she will accept Ronit like Komolika had accepted Shivani. Komolika says that she wants Ronit and Shivani’s love to win which is why she accepted their relationship. Shivani also says that she wants to marry Ronit. Prerna takes Shivani away. Meanwhile, Komolika tells the reporters that Ronit loves Shivani a lot and not to put it in the headlines but indirectly coaxing them to. She tells them that she is sure, Prerna will understand everything soon.

Later that day…

Later Komolika and Ronit return home. Moloy gets shocked since Prerna had told them that she got arrested. On the other hand, Prerna and Shivani come home. Veena asked what happened. Shivani asks Prerna to listen but the latter wants to talk to her privately and takes her away. The episode ended here.

