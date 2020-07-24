'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 24 Written Update: Ronit Kidnaps Shivani

In the July 24 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Nivedita and Mohini wonder why Anurag married Komolika. Prerna threatens to destroy Komolika and Anurag. Komolika has one last plan to destroy Prerna instead.

Mohini and Nivedita wonder about Anurag and Komolika’s marriage

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 24 episode began with Nivedita coming and telling Mohini that it was stupid of her to flirt with Mr. Bajaj. But Mohini says it is important to maintain a relationship. She gives the example of Anurag and Komolika saying despite being in love with Prerna for so many years, he married Komolika. Nivedita asks her if she knows why Anurag did that. Mohini replied only Anurag and Komolika know the truth behind it.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 24 Written Update: Mr Bajaj Comes To Prerna's Rescue

Prerna threatens to destroy Komolika

Meanwhile, Prerna hands over a brochure of Bajaj City to Komolika. She tells her that this was a big surprise which she had promised her. An angry Komolika asks Prerna if she has lost it. They begin to argue and Prerna says she will snatch everything from Komolika and Anurag. She then leaves and Komolika thinks that she never learned to lose. She calls someone and says that it was time to start an interesting game and take Shivani’s name.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 22 Written Update | Mohini Agrees To Help Nivedita

Payback time for Komolika

The next day, the manager comes and tells Prerna that they shouldn’t lessen the quotation. She asks him to call Mr. Bajaj. Just then she receives a call from Komolika who advises her once again to increase the price of the flats. Prerna replies that they are not business partners. To this Komolika warns that Prerna should not say later that she did not warn her.

Prerna then sees Shivani coming towards her. But Ronit catches her and drags her to his car. Prerna sees it and gets shocked. She follows them in her car. Ronit sees Prerna following him and smiles. However, Prerna loses his car and so goes to the police station. She tells the inspector that Shivani got kidnapped. She tries to recall the license plate but cannot and only says that Ronit had done it. He asks her how was she so sure. Prerna says she will explain later but right now they should do something since Ronit is a dangerous man.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 21 Written Update: Nivedita And Mohini Eye Mr Bajaj

Prerna promises to save her sister

Just then Veena calls Prerna and asks to talk to Shivani. Prerna assures that she is alright. Veena feels assured and talks about the sorrows she faced when Prerna was away for eight years. Prerna interrupts her and says she will talk later. She thinks that Veena has already gone through so much sorrow and she will keep her trust bringing Shivani back. She asks the inspector to take action and arrest Anurag and Komolika as well since the latter threatened her. When the inspector asked for proof, Prerna got angry and started scolding him. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 20 Written Update: Prerna Invites Komolika To Her Party

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 17 Written Update: Prerna And Anurag Celebrate Her Success

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.