'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 5 Written Update | Komolika Helps Ronit

In the September 5 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ronit tells Komolika he lost his phone. She gets angry and berates him for being careless and jeopardising their plan. Moloy thinks of alerting Prerna and Veena about Ronit. Prerna faints in the storeroom.

Ronit tells Komolika about his phone

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 5 episode begins with Ronit cursing himself for not deleting the messages. If Komolika comes to know he lost his phone, he will be in big trouble. He goes and tells Komolika that he has made a big mistake. When Komolika asks him what happened, Ronit revealed how he did not delete the last message from her where she asked him to pretend to be in love with Shivani. He also tells her that his phone got stolen. Komolika gets angry and slaps him. She screams at him asking how could he make such a mistake. Now Shivani will know everything.

Prerna feels cold

Meanwhile, Prerna asks Anurag to behave inside the storeroom. He hands her his jacket since she is feeling cold. Prerna, however, replies that she does not want Anurag’s fake concern and puts his jacket inside the freezer. She also asks him to stay away from her.

A little later, Anurag asks Prerna if she believes in karma. Prerna replies she does. He then tells her that the might have done something awful in their last birth to keep falling into troubles. They start arguing and Prerna retorts that she cannot bear the cold anymore. Anurag tells her that she should have used his jacket.

Komolika’s new tricks

On the other hand, Veena sees Komolika and Ronit and tries to listen to their conversation. Komolika tells Ronit that now their plan will fail because of Ronit’s mistake. Ronit apologises and just then Komolika sees Veena through the mirror. She quickly changes the topic telling Ronit that the phone had Shivani’s picture in it and she wanted to enlarge it and gift it on their wedding. Now he has lost it and she is very angry with him. She asks him not to say a word. Ronit gets confused and tells her that he cannot understand what she means. Komolika slaps him. Veena thinks that Komolika gets angry about silly things and leaves.

Komolika slaps Ronit again after Veena lives. He tells her that Kaushik has his phone. But Komolika takes out his phone and hands it to him saying Moloy had it but the phone is useless now. Ronit asks how did she get it. A flashback scene shows Moloy handing the phone to Mr Patra who is able to unlock Ronit’s phone. Just then Komolika sees them and pretends to accidentally drop juice on the phone. She then apologises and tells him that he will get the same phone for him. The flashback ends. Ronit compliments Komolika but the latter says that Moloy might create troubles for them so she needs to make sure he gets a long sleep.

Moloy doubts Ronit

Meanwhile, Kaushik tells Moloy that Ronit is not a nice guy. Moloy decides to talk to Prerna and Veena but he feels he should aware Shivani first. Kaushik tells him that he likes Shivani since she is a simple girl and now he cannot let her marry Ronit. Just then Monu overhears Kaushik and misunderstood that Kaushik is in love with Shivani.

In the storeroom, Prerna tells Anurag that she will not forgive him. He replies that she should have put on his jacket if she was feeling cold. Suddenly Prerna faints because of the cold. Anurag sees her and holds her. He tries to warm her hands. The episode ended here.

