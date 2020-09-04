'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 4 Written Update | Anurag And Prerna Get Locked Again

In the September 3 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag and Prerna get locked inside the storeroom. Kaushik tries to talk to Kuki but she is ignoring him. Ronit thinks Kaushik has his phone but Kaushik denies.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 3 episode begins with Prerna asking Anurag how did he lock the door. He tries to open it but it remains locked. He tells her that he did not do anything. Prerna accuses him of lying saying he broke the knob. Anurag counters saying Prerna might have planned to get them locked. Prerna taunts him saying yes indeed she has done it so that they discuss no more.

Meanwhile, Kuki wonders about Kaushik. She asks Anushka what is one to do if they dislike a person first but then start to like them. Anushka sees Kaushik and goes to flirt with him. She asks him if he and Kuki fought again. He says no but if she is upset then he should go and talk to her. He leaves after Kuki who is avoiding him. Kaushik asks if they can talk but she replies that she is busy. He takes her hand pulls her away from there.

Kaushik asks Kuki why is she ignoring him. He asks if he has upset her. Kuki replies no and leaves. Just then Ronit comes looking for Kaushik and asks his phone back. Kaushik says he does not have it but Ronit gets persistent about it.

On the other hand, Prerna tries to open the door but it is still locked. Anurag tells her that even he has tried to open the door. Prerna says that only the kitchen staff come there and only when they need something. She is feeling cold but Anurag asks her to keep quiet. Prerna asks him if he is drunk because of his weird behaviour. He might even regret tomorrow for caring for her now. Anurag replies that sometimes a man has no control over their life.

Meanwhile, Ronit catches hold of Kaushik and keeps asking for his phone. Kaushik denies having it with him. But Ronit tries to threaten him saying it is not good to steal people’s things. Kaushik gets angry and pushes Ronit against a pillar. He asks him what is so important in his phone that he was acting so crazy.

Shivani sees them and Ronit mouths to Kaushik that Shivani is coming. He leaves him and hugs him to fool Shivani. The latter comes and asks if they were fighting. Kaushik replies no and Ronit tells her that he has changed a lot. Kaushik leaves. In another scene, Moloy gives Ronit’s phone to Mr Patra. The latter tells him that he has found no clue about Anurag but maybe Ronit has a connection to him. The episode ended here.

